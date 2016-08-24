COMMENTS (1) Loading ... Loading ...



By Pat Watson

Wednesday August 17 2016

By PAT WATSON

Maybe it was the moment 21-year-old track speedster Andre De Grasse shared centre stage with the amazing triple gold-medal winner Usain Bolt that it began to show clearly how little so-called diversity there is within the Canadian Olympic team.

Watching CBC television’s Rio Olympics coverage you might have noticed a stark absence of people of colour representing this country across the vast array of sports.

You begin to ask, for instance, if Black Canadians don’t seem to be siloed into track and field.

On the track, by now we all know De Grasse, the bronze medal winner in the 100-metre race. Other recognizable names wearing the Canadian colours also on the track are Brendon Rodney, Aaron Brown, Mobolade Ajomale, Akeem Haynes, and Oluwasegun Makinde. And of course, decathlete Damian Warner.

There are Black athletes on Canada’s Olympic soccer team as well. But in the sports that require solid sponsorship, meaning good financial input, the boating sports for instance, there is no noticeable ‘diversity’. Cycling? Dressage? Swimming?

When American Simone Manuel shared gold with Canadian Penny Oleksiak, and became the first African-American to win an individual gold in the pool in that 100-metre freestyle race, it must have been a triumph for so many little African-American girls. Similarly, Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas in gymnastics.

Must young African Canadians sports enthusiasts only look to the American Olympians for inspiration?

Looking at the world stage, we see that people of colour including from the poorest war-torn countries, are capable of achieving the height of excellence in every sport. Why are Canadian people of colour so missing in the wide range of sports and what are some of the ways we can change that?

This may seem a departure from sports, but it isn’t. Recall that The Roots of Youth Violence study authored by Alvin Curling and Roy McMurtry back in 2008 recommended accessible youth sports and arts programs be available to all young people. That has to mean more than putting another basketball hoop into a paved over space or giving out a federal tax credit.

If we are to hold a vision of an equitable society with equal opportunities for all, then we have to create and seriously invest in infrastructure to ensure that will happen.

Even if participation in sports does not lead to Olympic level achievement, the benefits are invaluable in terms of building self-esteem, maintaining mental health and in building social cohesiveness through sportsmanship.

It costs far less to build a society through providing equal access to sports participation than it does to take young people down the road to criminal incarceration.

The look of hero worship that De Grasse had on his face when Usain Bolt offered him a few words of encouragement at the end of that 100-metre dash should tell a story for every youth that could have a life changing moment by having other sports heroes that look like them. And, not just in track and field and basketball.

We could see the makeup of the 2016 Canadian Olympic team as a reminder that systemic racism is not just a moral wrong in terms of overt action but also through inaction and acts of omission.

It’s no use arguing that Canada is more of a winter sports kind of place. The season is not the point; level of diversity in participation is the point.

If the issue is the cost to invest in sports infrastructure then it becomes the responsibility of political decision makers to ensure that financing it is properly addressed.

A note on blocking rush hour traffic…

The Toronto Chapter of Black Lives Matter were making their presence felt again this week by staging a morning rush-hour demonstration to raise awareness of the death of Ottawa resident Abdirahman Abdi, 37, this time in the Yonge and Dundas Square area. Witnesses say that Abdi was violently beaten by two police officers during the course of an arrest takedown on July 24. Abdi reportedly had autism. The province’s Special Investigations Unit is now going through the motions of due diligence while the two officers are on paid leave.

Pat Watson is the author of the e-book, In Through a Coloured Lens. Twitter @patprose.