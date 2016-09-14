Quick Links

Minister EDMUND BARTLETT
US$900 hotel project to begin next year

By Admin Wednesday September 14 2016 in Caribbean
KINGSTON: Mexico-based Karisma Hotels and Resorts has confirmed that the groundbreaking for its US$900 million hotel development in Jamaica will begin in early 2017.

Karisma plans to build 10 hotels over a 10-year span with a total of 5,000 rooms.

“Everything is now ready,” Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, said recently. “Karisma is now ready to move forward and we are all very excited, especially in relation to the significance of what this really means for our country and its people.”

The project is the largest single development of hotels in Jamaica’s history. It is expected to create 10,000 jobs directly and 8,000 more indirectly.

“This will also lift tourism arrivals by at least two per cent in the first instance,” said Bartlett. “And as we are projecting for a five per cent growth on an annualized basis between now and 2021, this development will be perfectly in line with that projection.”

Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Karisma, Ruben Becerra, said the required permits have already been submitted for the project.

He expressed gratitude to Bartlett and the Government for being “willing and reliable partners”, and said Jamaica is on its way to being the top tourist destination in the Caribbean.

