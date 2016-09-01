Admin Tuesday December 29 2015 in News ByTuesday December 29 2015 in

TOM GODFREY

A Toronto youth worker says he feels vindicated to have won a financial settlement from Durham Regional Police after he was found by a Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario to be racially profiled during a traffic check.

Joseph Briggs, 29, was found to be “racially targeted” by two Durham officers after a five-day hearing by Tribunal vice-chair, Alison Renton, who issued a decision that was released last week.

“I find that the respondents discriminated against the applicant (Briggs) on the basis of race and colour when they decided to run the applicant’s vehicle licence plate,” Renton wrote in a December 18 decision.

“Running someone’s licence plates because they are Black, or with race as a factor in why the licence plate was run, and later waiting to catch the individual driving as a form of reprisal are very serious human rights issues for a police force,” Renton ruled.

The 72-page decision that was obtained by Share found that two constables racially targeted Briggs and, as a result, the force was ordered to pay him $10,000.

He was targeted in 2011 by police while eating a fast-food sandwich after a night of studying with friends.

The two officers ran his name in their vehicle’s computer while he was eating and mistakenly thought he was a prohibited driver. He was followed, pulled over and detained by police as he drove away.

Durham Regional Police have refused to comment on the matter.

Briggs insists that he was racially profiled by police because he is Black. He said he did not break any laws.

“It was a lengthy hearing process and I feel relieved and vindicated now that it is over,” he told Share in an interview. “I didn’t do anything wrong and was targeted by police for being a Black man.”

He believes the complaint and hearing before the Tribunal may have led to repercussions against him by police during the four years it took to reach a decision.

“I have since then had four traffic tickets when had I none before,” said Briggs. “I stood up and challenged the police and they did not like that.”

Briggs works as a child and youth worker for the non-profit grassroots group, IMPACT ‘n Communities, which helps with the delivery of holistic programs and services in the Kingston-Galloway, Orton Park and Danzig neighbourhoods of east Scarborough. It also operates a Violence Intervention Ambassadors Project to help at-risk youth with gang prevention strategies and social and life skills.

“I’m glad the Tribunal recognized police had to account for their actions on one particular night, but I’m still left with every other night,” said Briggs. “I’m always wondering when I’m going to be stopped next.”

His lawyer, Mindy Noble, of the Human Rights Legal Support Centre, said more police training and cultural awareness are required to avoid profiling situations from occurring.

“We are very happy and pleased with the outcome and now Joseph has been vindicated,” Noble told Share. “This was a ‘driving while Black situation’ in which police ran his licence plate because they claimed he appeared suspicious.”

She said the province has to take another look at its proposed new regulations on police street checks. New anti-carding and racial profiling regulations are being drafted by the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services that will be introduced this spring.

Noble said the Tribunal also ordered a “public interest remedies” meeting with Durham police within 60 days in which training and other recommendations can be made to prevent similar profiling events from occurring.

“Every time James goes out in his car he has to worry if he is going to be stopped by police,” she said. “There has to be more diversity training for police officers.”

Her centre provides free services funded by the government for applicants before the tribunal.

They are asking anyone who have experienced racial profiling or other forms of discrimination to call an intake line for information or advice at 416-597-4935 or visit their website at: www.hrisc.on.ca