By Patrick Hunter

It may not be true, but sometimes I get the feeling that our community, and issues dealing with our community, have been the subject of the most consultations in this province. Perhaps the Indigenous communities may be more consulted or consulted about. The good part of that scenario is that it suggests that there is a willingness to better understand who we are, the challenges that face us in our daily lives, and especially the sense and reality of inequality we face. So far, that seems to be where it stops.

The unfortunate fact is that, thus far, of all the consultations which we have endured, there has been little change – marginal at most. It is also unfortunate that the focus of late has been on relations with the police, which is understandable because of the direct contact our community has with this institution. Unfortunately, that ongoing struggle takes away the attention from other more crucial avenues requiring change.

The Independent Police Oversight Review being conducted by Justice Michael Tulloch has begun its series of consultations across the province. In all, he plans 18 public consultative meetings. He will also have a number of non-public meetings with interested parties.

The published targets of review are with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Office of the Independent Police Review Directorate (OIPRD) and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

By way of a declaration, I have previously worked for the OIPRD prior to, and for a short time after, its official launch.

I attended the first consultation at the Jamaican Canadian Centre. If there was any sense of disappointment it was the relatively low turnout, especially when compared to the recent consultation held by the Anti-Racism Directorate. Nevertheless, it was a good turnout, and the comments presented were well thought out and orderly presented.

As one would suspect, the main focus of attention was with the SIU. The SIU is called in when there has been a police-involved shooting, serious injury, death or sexual assault. Highlights of some of the comments have been reported on quite widely – greater transparency about the investigations, the identity of the police officer(s) involved and greater indication or reasoning behind outcomes of investigations – why wasn’t the officer charged, for example.

Not surprisingly, much about the other two organizations was not known. Of the two, the OIPRD was better known as they handle complaints against the police that do not involve the criteria under the SIU. Those who knew something about the OIPRD spoke with almost one voice: “It lacks teeth.” The failing of the OIPRD, one of the weaknesses in the legislation in my mind, is that it lacks the ability to impose punishment for assessed wrongdoing. It can forward a serious finding to a disciplinary hearing where an assessment by the hearing officer (not appointed by the OIPRD) may impose disciplinary action.

The OCPC is less known. It has the authority, among other things, to hear an appeal on police disciplinary action.

When Justice Tulloch submits his report, I suspect that he may encapsulate the evolution of these bodies. It would seem to me that somewhere along their respective histories, the anticipated outcomes of these institutions went off the rails. Therefore, his task would be to find the weaknesses in their existence and to plug those holes, or recommend a complete overhaul to meet the demands and expectations of public accountability – or abolishment.

The SIU, according to the Unit’s website, has 14 investigators working out of its Mississauga headquarters. Of the 14, eight have no previous policing experience. Ex-police officers who are investigators are not permitted to work on cases that involve officers in their former service.

One has to wonder – out loud – if that restriction is sufficient in itself. Although part of the “Investigator’s Creed” calls for bias-free investigation, one has to wonder whether that is possible.

There are similar guidelines for the OIPRD. In the original draft of the legislation, former police officers should not outnumber former non-police officers on the investigation team. I am not sure that still holds.

I am bothered by the fact that the police services boards appear to be excluded from the review. The boards, which are civilian, in that appointments are made by the provincial and municipal governments, have a direct responsibility over the police service through its chief. It approves policies and reviews the chief’s performance. As we saw in the case of the Peel Regional Police, the chief could say to its board that she would not cease carding or stop and search in defiance of the board, and still hold her job.

Do police services boards do what they are supposed to do? Where is the civilian accountability?

I would be surprised if Justice Tulloch’s report does not comment on this relationship. Surely this review cannot ignore the reporting relationship between the chief of police and the police service board. The handling of complaints is one thing. Fixing the problem to avoid complaints is another.

