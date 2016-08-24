COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

(No Ratings Yet) Loading ... Loading ...



By Tom Godfrey

Wednesday August 24 2016 ByWednesday August 24 2016

By TOM GODFREY

A majority of Toronto residents are warming up to, or even starting to like, Chief Mark Saunders more than a year after he took the top policing job, according to new poll.

The Chief is starting to feel the love even though the force has been dogged by Black Lives Matter-Toronto (BLM-TO) and others for the shootings of mentally challenged men and for a lack of action in dealing with the carding and racial profiling of its Black and brown-skinned citizens.

A Forum Research poll conducted last week for CityNews found that 68 per cent of those surveyed approve of the job Saunders is doing, which is up from 48 per cent last May.

The poll again found that the Chief’s rating was lowest in the downtown core and highest in Etobicoke, East York and Scarborough.

Saunders has been on the road visiting different communities and listening to their concerns. He was met by a full house last week at the Barbara Frum Library on Lawrence Ave. West and was greeted by another packed house last July in Etobicoke.

The Chief for the most part is respectful and a good listener who pays attention to the community. He provides firm answers to questions and is not known for long-winded colourful responses.

“Chief Saunders is doing something right in the face of mounting challenges, as his approval rating has literally leaped 20 points in three months,” said Lorne Bozinoff, the president of Forum Research.

He says the poll of 804 randomly selected Torontonians was conducted ahead of Saunders’ one-year anniversary as top cop last April. It found that 48 per cent of respondents approve of the job that Saunders is doing while 27 per cent disapprove.

Bozinoff says in a release that Saunders has the support of about half the city and “it appears his popularity is rooted in the status quo, but not necessarily in the downtown, or among progressive voters”.

The Chief has to be given credit since he was appointed and headed the force during a turbulent and stressful period.

Const. James Forcillo was jailed for six years after being convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of Sammy Yatim on board a streetcar. Days later, four other officers were charged with perjury and obstruction of justice after a judge ruled that they planted drugs in a suspect’s car to justify a search.

Saunders also faced a lot of heat for not meeting with Black Lives Matter-Toronto, who had camped outside his office for two weeks as they called for, and received, an inquest for Andrew Loku, another mentally challenged man who was shot and killed by police.

BLM-TO is also demanding the force pull its float and support from the Pride Toronto Parade.

The poll also asked respondents whether the relationship between the police and community has improved or worsened over the last year.

Some 23 per cent of those canvassed said the force’s relationship with the community has worsened, as compared to 14 per cent who said it has improved.

The Chief’s approval rating has plummeted in the Black community over his mishandling of the carding and racial profiling issue, which he approves. He failed to stop the dreadful practice that has seen personal information collected from more than 1.3 million non-White men.

The controversial issue was later reviewed by the Ontario government which enacted legislation that takes effect next year.

The poll finally asked whether the city is safer or less safe as compared to last year. Some 27 per cent answered that the city is less safe while 12 per cent said it is safer. About 54 per cent said it is about the same.

The results of the poll, which is considered accurate 19 times out of 20, was quickly blasted by critics online for painting a rosy picture of Saunders’ term in office.

“This does not make sense. Shootings have gone up in Toronto in the past two years,” Mike wrote online. “What is Toronto Police doing to curb the out of control violence in this city?”

Another man added that Saunders is not doing enough to stop the street shootings that are occurring several times weekly in Toronto under his reign.