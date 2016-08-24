Admin Wednesday August 24 2016 in Caribbean ByWednesday August 24 2016 in

RIO DE JANEIRO: Led by Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, who completed a historic “triple triple”, Caribbean athletes excelled at the recent Olympic Summer Games, which concluded last weekend.

Bolt won gold medals in the 100-metres, 200-metres and 4×100-metre relay. He is the first person to win gold in those events at three consecutive Olympic Games.

Bolt, who celebrated his 30th birthday last Sunday, said he had mixed emotions that Rio 2016 was his final Olympic Games and thanked Brazilians for their support.

“I’m sad but I’m happy too,” he said. “It’s been wonderful and I really appreciate you guys.”

The sprinter was lauded by Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

“Bolt has etched his name as the greatest sprinter the world has ever seen,” he said. “Jamaica is fortunate to have a son who inspires so many and ensures our country continues to be the sprint capital of the world.”

Elaine Thompson of Jamaica won gold medals in the women’s 100 and 200-metre races in times of 10.71 secs. and 21. 78 secs. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a time of 10.86 secs. to win a bronze medal in the women’s 100-metres. Both women were members of Jamaica’s 4×100-metre relay team, which won a silver medal.

“I want to make special mention of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who got bronze and Elaine Thompson,” said Holness. “Both women epitomize true Jamaican spirit.”

Jamaica’s Omar McLeod won a gold medal in the 110-metre hurdles in a time of 13.05 secs. Jamaica also won silver medals in the women’s 4×400-metre relay and the men’s 4×400-metre relay.

The Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller won the women’s 400-metres in a thrilling race, diving at the finish line to beat Allyson Felix of the United States to clinch a gold medal in a time of 49.44 secs. Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won the bronze medal in a time of 49.85 secs.

The Bahamas has won one medal in seven straight Olympics dating back to the 1992 Games in Barcelona, Spain.

“The only thing I was focused on was the gold medal and I’m glad that I got it,” said Miller. “I just thank God so much for it. I thank God for bringing me home victorious.”

Kirani James of Grenada, who won a gold medal in the 400-metres at the 2012 Games, ran 43.76 secs. to win a silver medal in the event in Rio. Defending Olympic javelin champion Keyshorn Walcott of Trinidad & Tobago won a bronze medal in the event with a throw of 85.38-metres and Cuba’s Denia Caballero won a bronze medal in the discus with a throw of 65.38-metres.holmes