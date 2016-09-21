Admin Wednesday September 21 2016 in News ByWednesday September 21 2016 in

By TOM GODFREY

The Jamaican Canadian Centre was packed with irate community members who came out to voice their mounting criticism against the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which they claim is too secretive and caters to police.

The meeting last week, which was chaired by Chief Justice Michael Tulloch, is the first in a series of public consultations about police oversight in the province. There are 15 meetings planned in the GTA and a report will be submitted to the Ontario government next March.

Nearly all community members are unhappy with the operation of the SIU and their comments were caustic, scathing and called for more transparency in the organization.

The SIU has been under attack from residents and activists, including Black Lives Matter-Toronto, which claims the police oversight body lacks the teeth, or political will, to deal with officers who resort to unnecessary violence against the public while on the job.

They claim the SIU is geared to protecting cops and is operated by and large by former police officers who conduct investigations in which more than 90 per cent of the officers involved are cleared of any charges, including the death of young men.

The demands for a review of the SIU stemmed from a 15-day vociferous protest by Black Lives Matter-Toronto last April outside police headquarters.

The group escalated its demands following the killings by police of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa and Andrew Loku in Toronto. The officers in the Loku case were cleared of any wrongdoing, which led to some activists accusing the SIU of having a pro-police bias and saying “it had lost the trust of the racialized communities it was intended to serve”.

Abdi, 37, died in July following a violent confrontation with Ottawa police who had responded to a public mischief call.

“Why are the police investigating the police?” one woman asked. “I think that is one question that the public has raised, time and time again.”

Valarie Steele of the Black Action Defense Committee (BADC) said the SIU, in its current form, does not meet the needs of the community.

“Anything but a total overhaul is unacceptable,” Steele told Share. “Report after report recommends the same thing. If the government is serious about meeting our needs, we are going to hold them accountable.”

She said Justice Tulloch and his team can make meaningful recommendations, but it is up to the government to implement the changes.

Former lawyer, Munyonzwe Hamalengwa, said calls for a review of the SIU have been heavily covered in the community press.

“The community has already spoken on this topic,” Hamalengwa told Share in an email. “Just go through the archives of the community media and you will find most of what the community wants done.”

Hamalengwa at one time spearheaded class actions lawsuits launched by the BADC against police in Toronto, Peel and Durham in regards to their carding and racially profiling of Black people in the Greater Toronto Area. The legal actions sought more than $100 million in damages.

Another concerned resident warned Tulloch that issues of “trust, accountability and transparency” should be the top priorities of the review.

“Right now it doesn’t exist,” he told the meeting. “On a scale of one to 10, it’s below one.”

Another man told the packed room that police need to increase diversity in their ranks.

“We cannot be a White boys club, as it is today,” he said. “That’s the number one problem.”

Tulloch had previously met privately with interested parties that included police representatives and families of victims.

Kingsley Gilliam of the BADC was one of a number of community leaders who met with Tulloch in a private meeting.

“I am very encouraged,” Gilliam told Share after the meeting. “I feel something constructive will be done this time around.”

Tulloch will look at whether the SIU should release more information, including the names of officers, witnesses and victims involved in an incident. He will also examine if the three Ontario police oversight bodies should collect race and other demographic data.