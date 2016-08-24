Admin Tuesday June 16 2015 in News ByTuesday June 16 2015 in

Despite representing Canada with success in athletics for a decade and rising to become one of this country’s brightest legal minds, Judge Hugh Fraser still bears the scars of victimization and trauma inflicted by Ottawa Police, among others.

He shared the emotional hurt of some unpleasant things in his distinguished life at the 15th annual Kathleen Jackman Memorial scholarships, administered by Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, last Saturday night.

In his keynote address, Fraser – who was appointed a provincial court judge in 1993 and a regional senior justice for the East Region of Ontario in 2013 – recalled being unjustly stopped by police a few years ago while taking a legally blind judicial colleague home.

“The officer stopped my car and suggested I had created a traffic infraction,” he said. “I knew I had not and I told him so. He then asked for the usual papers and went to his car. I quickly surmised that he had been puzzled by the sight of a Black man driving a Jaguar in a nice neighbourhood and it just didn’t fit. I didn’t tell him what I did for a living. When he returned to my car after conducting his checks, he handed me my license and just told me to have a good day.”

Fraser migrated from Jamaica at age seven to join his parents, who were in eastern Ontario. After completing his first degree and securing entry into Queen’s University law school, his father (who has since passed) sent for his two children left behind in the Caribbean with their grandmother.

As happens with many young migrants, Fraser was placed a level below where he should have been in his first school in Canada.

“The principal informed my mother that although I had just turned seven, I would be placed in Grade One,” he said. “He thought – as an immigrant – I would have many adjustments to make and perhaps coming from an inferior educational system, I should be held back a grade.”

Fraser’s mother, however, would have none of it.

The nonagenarian persuaded the principal to allow her son to read some correspondence and other material on his desk which he did flawlessly, though with a heavy Jamaican accent. In less than an hour, the new student was promoted to Grade Three.

Shortly after making his high school track team in Grade 11, Fraser was selected to represent Canada at the junior and juvenile track & field championships in Halifax.

“After checking into the hotel, I went with two White teammates to get something to eat, but the owner of the place we went to said he was not going to serve a Black person,” said Fraser, who competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics in the 200-metre and 4×100-metre sprint relay before retiring when Canada boycotted the 1980 Russia Olympics. “My teammates were upset and were preparing to take physical measures when I convinced them we should leave without causing any disturbance. They brought some food to my room. That was the first time I experienced racism in Canada and it shocked me. I was afraid to go anywhere other than the track for the rest of that trip.”

As the only Black student at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa when he enrolled, Fraser said his parents knew he would stand out as a visible minority.

“They however emphasised over and over that we should never use our colour as an excuse for failure,” he said. “If I commented that life wasn’t fair, my parents were unsympathetic. They would remind me and my brother of the sacrifices they had made in order for their children to take advantage of the opportunities presented in our new country.”

Fraser also spoke of the racism he encountered after graduating from Queen’s and was seeking articling positions.

“On one occasion, I waited two hours, but no lawyer came out to see me,” said Fraser, who served on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and was a member of the Dubin Commission of Inquiry into the use of performance-enhancing drugs. “On another occasion, I made it into the lawyer’s office only to watch while he took about seven phone calls. I was determined after that experience that I would start my own practice.”

Called to the Bar in 1979, he worked in private practice and as a corporate counsel before his appointment to the Bench.

Fraser, whose son Mark is a defender with the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League, reminded the scholarship winners that they should be proud of their accomplishment. He also provided them with some sage advice.

“Don’t be afraid to set the bar high,” the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport board director told them. “We live in a country of tremendous opportunity and a diverse nation where your generation could be anything that you want to be.”

The scholarship winners were Cory Bodkyn, Melissa Bridgeman, Aronne-Kay DeSouza, Michael Gibbs, Rose-Mary Harbans, Maya Laylor, Deavon Oliver and Alberta student Keiana Smith, who was unable to attend the event.

Bodkyn is enrolled in York University’s communication studies program, Bridgeman is a second-year George Brown College student pursuing child & youth worker studies, DeSouza is an international student from Trinidad & Tobago who is in the University of Western Ontario geotechnical & geo-environmental Master’s program and Gibbs is enrolled in the University of Guelph-Humber business administration program.

Harbans, whose passion for dancing started at age six, is in Ryerson University’s fine arts in performance dancing program, Laylor – a national weightlifter – is studying physical education at Seneca College, Smith is in Olds College equine science program and Oliver is majoring in community and justice services at Humber College.

“This scholarship will certainly help me in my bid to become a Canada Border Service Agency officer,” said Oliver, who graduated from St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School.

The scholarships are presented in the name of Kathleen Jackman, a member of the Order of Dominican sisters, who came to Canada in 1979 to work as a Lay Sister at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. She was diagnosed with cancer in 1982 and died in January 1985, just eight days after returning to her native Trinidad & Tobago.

Since the program was instituted in 2000, the church has presented 96 scholarships worth close to $80,000.

By RON FANFAIR