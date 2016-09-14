Admin Wednesday September 14 2016 in News ByWednesday September 14 2016 in

By RON FANFAIR

Paulette Senior, YWCA Canada’s chief executive officer since January 2006, is transitioning to a new role as president and CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation (CWF).

The passionate advocate for women and girls takes up the new appointment on October 11.

“It’s the same work that I am going to be doing, but with a different perspective,” said Jamaican-born Senior who started her career with the YWCA in 1992 and held several positions, including director of housing. “I will still work with women and girls and I will get to support the work that women organizations are engaged in (in) terms of working to end violence.”

Senior, the Women’s College Hospital board chair, says she thoroughly enjoyed her journey with the YWCA, Canada’s oldest and largest women’s multi-service organization comprising 32 member associations.

“The nearly two decades I spent with the YWCA has been an extraordinary experience for me,” she said. “Being CEO has shaped me in terms of leadership and provided me with many opportunities. I also think I provided the kind of leadership for the organization at the right time. It has been a great run.”

The YWCA thanked Senior for her remarkable contributions and expressed confidence that she will add exceptional value and bring sound leadership to the CWF.

“There are so many things of note to share about Paulette, all of which will become a story someday telling the tale of her incredible journey and contribution to us in the national office, YWCA Canada, our member associations across the country and our local, national and global movement,” said board chair, Rebecca Coughlin. “Her tireless work ethic and unquenchable longing and commitment to change the world and the lives of women and girls who inhabit it have been a gift to the YWCA movement that will no doubt be her legacy.”

Launched in 1991, the CWF is a public foundation for women and girls.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Senior to the foundation,” said Crystal Laborero and Beth Summers who co-chair the board of directors. “She has a deep knowledge of all areas of our work and will help build on our legacy of helping women and girls across Canada.”

Earlier this year, Senior read the victim impact statement of Jamaican, Opal Austin, at the sentencing hearing of Everton Biddersingh who is serving a life sentence for murdering his daughter, Melonie Biddersingh.

Austin had entrusted their daughter and son to the care of their father and stepmother who resided in the Greater Toronto Area.

Elaine Biddersingh was found guilty last June of second-degree murder and is expected to be sentenced later this month.

Just a year after arriving in 1991, Dwayne Biddersingh fell to his death from his family’s 22-storey Parkdale balcony. The death was deemed a suicide.

A 1990 York University honours graduate, Senior chaired the Malvern Family Resource Centre, served as executive director of the Yellow Brick House, vice-president of the Black Business & Professional Association and Rouge Valley Health System Board member and was a New Democratic Party candidate in municipal, provincial and federal elections.

She is the recipient of several honours, including MicroSkills’ inaugural Margot Franssen Leadership and the African-Canadian Achievement Awards.