COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

(No Ratings Yet) Loading ... Loading ...



By Murphy Browne

Wednesday August 31 2016 ByWednesday August 31 2016

By MURPHY BROWE (Abena Agbetu)

Dear Kasavubu,

I hope you’re having a terrific summer! I’m looking forward to being your teacher this year.

To prepare for our first week at school, I’d like you to bring a picture or object that tells a story about something you did this summer. Also, please make sure you bring a pencil case, a pencil, eraser and scissors to class on the first day.

See you in September!

From,

Ms. Smith

This note is an example of a teacher reaching out to a student she has never met but who she will be teaching from September 6, 2016 to June 29, 2017.

The example is word for word from a note mailed to a student in August by a teacher in an elementary school in Toronto. Names have been substituted to protect the privacy of the student and teacher. The child’s first and last names are from a country on the African continent.

While I applaud the effort this teacher made to reach out to a new student with a welcoming note there are some concerns. The teacher is obviously unfamiliar with names that are not European or at least British. The child’s last name is Kasavubu but the teacher mistakenly uses the child’s last name as a first name. Students are usually registered with their last names first and this teacher should realize that. Back to school anxiety can be compounded when a teacher makes a mistake such as mispronouncing a child’s name or calling a child by the wrong name.

When this child enters school on the first day will the teacher be open to correcting her mistake? Will she be embarrassed at her faux pas and somehow blame the child? What if she mispronounces the child’s name and decides to rename him as was done to Jesse Owens and Nelson Mandela? What will the child’s year-long experience be in Ms. Smith’s class? Already starting at a “disadvantage” with a name with which a teacher may not be familiar and going into a new class with possibly new classmates could make for a miserable school year.

Research suggests that there are academic benefits when students and teachers share the same race/ethnicity because those teachers may serve as role models, mentors, advocates or cultural translators. Parents, education practitioners and policymakers are becoming more interested in racial representation in the classroom. Many believe that racialized teachers are best situated as role models and mentors to counter negative stereotypes of racialized students. It is believed that teachers who share the cultural background of their students should be less likely to hold biased subjective views of the students’ academic abilities.

Research that has been conducted mostly in the United States shows there is a tendency for African-American students to show higher academic achievement in schools with predominantly African-American staff and curriculum. The “regular” school curriculum tends to reflect White middle-class biases. Low teacher expectations and differential treatment by race are problematic for racialized students in situations where teachers and administrators are White.

In the video (www.youtube.com/watch?v=F05HaArLV44) a White educator explains the bias of a White teacher to African-American boys. At about 2:08 in the video she explains that: “Most White people, because we live in a country where we see ourselves everywhere and every way and our culture is validated everywhere and in every way, we don’t understand how our cultural values are brought into the classroom. So when a White boy walks in the room we understand him. We have similar cultural values. We understand how to behave, how to talk, how to respond to one another. If I’m a White woman and he’s a White boy, he can see me as his mother. I can see him as my child. That positions him to know not only that he is right in the world but that he deserves to feel comfortable and that he is really claiming his place in the world to be a leader. A White boy who walks in a room and is animated and moving around and is maybe even a little cheeky is smart and ‘isn’t he smart, isn’t he cheeky’? He’s almost looked at like ‘well boys will be boys’. A child, a boy of colour especially an African-American boy who walks in the room exhibiting the same behaviour, walks in and it’s ‘hmm…I might need to keep an eye on him’. And that I really believe is our internalized racism. That we are afraid of these young boys and I’m talking young boys four years old and above. And that instead of the teacher looking at him or herself and saying ‘What is going on with me that this same behaviour creates fear in me instead of admiration?’, we pathologize the boy’s colour.”

The denial of racial justice and equity for African-American males is caused, in part, by the intersection of their race and gender (African-American and male). There is evidence that African-American male students may have different learning styles, motivators and cultural differences which may conflict with the Eurocentric method of teaching and educational models. For decades there have been voices advocating for education reform and inclusivity in the education system to ensure that the needs of all students are met which includes African-American males.

In Canada, Dr. George J. Sefa Dei (Nana Adusei Sefa Atweneboah I), a Professor of Social Justice Education at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), has researched and published several articles and books on anti-racist approaches to education. In an article entitled “Reflections on Dropping out of School”, Dr. Dei wrote: “In our study, we noted the human dimensions to the story of Black and minority youth disengagement from school. These are stories of personal struggles, of family and home hardships, socialization and peer culture struggles – of youth with stolen dreams and unmet expectations who develop a lack of faith in the system. There are also the challenges of navigating the school system, unfriendly and unwelcoming schooling environments, low teacher expectations of minority students, the differential treatment by race, gender, sexuality or class, and the lack of curricular, pedagogic and instructional sophistication. For Black/African students, the cost of school/academic success may be one’s identity and emotional stability. The process of disengagement starts early in the life of the student, culminating in the decision to leave school prematurely.”

It has long been recognized in the African Canadian community that absence of our history and heritage in the curriculum contributes to student disengagement. This is not only a Toronto or Ontario concern. This is not a “new immigrant” concern. This is also a concern for African Canadian communities that can be considered indigenous to this country. As quiet as it is kept there has been an African presence in Canada since at least the 1600s.

An example is the ongoing struggle of African Nova Scotians who in 1990 founded the Black Learners Advisory Committee (BLAC) “in response to ongoing struggles of African Nova Scotians to eliminate racism and receive equity in education”. The Council on African Canadian Education (CACE) is the outgrowth of the Black Learners Advisory Committee (BLAC) (http://www.cace.ns.ca/about-us/).

The African Nova Scotian community can trace their ancestry back hundreds of years including the historic Africville community which was destroyed by the Nova Scotia government in the 1960s.

I and many African Caribbean people were fortunate to be educated by teachers who were the same race/ethnicity as their students. Many of us enjoyed our years in school because there was no disadvantage of teachers making biased judgements of our academic abilities based on our race. There were no examples of teachers mispronouncing students’ names that I can recall from those many decades ago. I have wonderful memories of loving and caring elementary school teachers who lived in my community. My family lived next door to the school.

After nine weeks of vacation, anxiety begins to set in about a week before Labour Day. Even grandparents can feel a bit weepy at the thought of the end of summer and what the new teacher and school year experience will be for our little darlings. We send our best to be in the care of educators for at least five hours a day and we expect the best.

An example of a teacher who is expected to make an excellent connection with his Grade Four students has gone “viral” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBLcuGunRxU) since the video appeared on YouTube August 20, 2016. When I saw this video my first thought was “Why can’t Dwayne Reed teach my grandchildren?” Followed by “Where can I find a Dwayne Reed clone at the TDSB?” We would definitely register Taiwo and Kehinde in his 4th grade class.

In his “Reflections on Dropping out of School” Dr. Dei wrote: “The values and credentials privileged by the Euro-American school system simply mask Whiteness, White power and privilege as the norm. What is presented as ‘universal’ is, in fact, the particularity of the dominant. The values of the dominant that undergird the educational system do not hold for everyone. They are being questioned not because they are wrong, but because they are not universally tenable. They are not inclusive and we need to cultivate values shared by all of our humanity.”

The same holds true for Canada. This is 2016, the second year of the United Nations declared “International Decade for People of African Descent” and the school year 2016-2017 is beginning. It is time to move away from the Eurocentric education system and attitude and make it inclusive.

tiakoma@hotmail.com