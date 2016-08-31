COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

(No Ratings Yet) Loading ... Loading ...



By Patrick Hunter

Wednesday August 31 2016 ByWednesday August 31 2016

By PATRICK HUNTER

We have been witnessing a number of crazy things in the realm of politics over the last couple of years. One of the biggest has been Donald Trump’s candidacy. But we will leave that alone.

In the last federal election we saw the Harper Conservatives float the wearing of the niqab as an issue and set up a “rat line” so that people can report suspicious activities.

Voters in Scarborough –Rouge River will go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new Member of the Provincial Parliament (MPP). So what does someone in the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party (Ontario PCs) do? They send out a letter to the constituents of the riding saying that the party will scrap the new sexual education curriculum if it forms the government in the next election.

Well, Patrick Brown, the party’s leader was forced to disavow the letter and apologize. In an op-ed published in the Toronto Star Mr. Brown confesses: “It was a mistake for a letter to go out to Scarborough-Rouge River voters saying that I would ‘scrap’ the updated curriculum. This is not my view. This is not what I will do. In fact, the opposite is true. I apologize.”

I will give Mr. Brown credit for his apology but one has to wonder whether the damage has been done.

I have commented before on what I consider to be the ridiculous responses of many Ontarians who object to the teaching of the correct names of genitalia and related matters. It is somewhat distressing that some parents have withdrawn or threatened to withdraw their child or children from school because of the new curriculum.

I can, I suppose, appreciate that some parents will take any measure they feel will reverse that decision. But I am bothered when politicians (or political operatives) use this as an issue to try to win votes. Do they really believe that this change in the curriculum is wrong?

Mr. Brown, in his op-ed piece, has indicated that he does not believe that the changes were wrong. “I strongly support an updated curriculum that takes into account changing attitudes and the world in which children now dwell.”

We know that children pick up wrong information from their peers, particularly about sex and related matters. We have reached a point in our evolution at which the right information should be taught. The definition of families has changed. And with that comes a host of other changes – acceptance of status, equality and morality.

Some parents, it is my belief, are still slow in accepting these changes. The opposition voiced against the new curriculum demonstrates that perfectly. They will therefore not – or be reluctant to – provide the appropriate instructions, something they say they would prefer to do. I am willing to bet that these parents do not talk to their kids about sex.

Brown is the leader of the Ontario PCs. This is the party which former premier Mike Harris led for nearly two terms and left in his wake the reversal of a number of progressive legislation, policies and programs. He succeeded in turning back the clock on what could have been positive change in the province.

Brown’s mission is to take the Ontario PCs back to government. A series of bungled leaderships, including that of the current Toronto mayor, John Tory, have managed to keep the Ontario PCs out of the government for many years.

Earlier this year, Mr. Brown met with some members of the Black community media. I viewed it then as a “necessary evil” of partisan politics. He was new to the office and was trying to put a new face on the party which had lost the confidence of the people of Ontario. So, he made positive pronouncements on issues like carding, but never spoke out strongly against police action. In answer to a direct question, he did acknowledge anti-Black racism. I have not been able to find any commentary on the Black Lives Matter movement from Brown.

This is one of my frustrations with politicians. We elect these people on a basis of trust to make appropriate decisions on matters that affect us all. That they will make decisions based on what is right, not because it feeds into what may or may not be popular.

Finally, I have to say something about the fact that this vacancy came about as a result of the sudden and still unexplained resignation of Liberal backbencher Bas Balkissoon who had represented the riding since 2005.

I suspect that there are a few people out there who know why Balkissoon quit, but they are not talking. It is hard not to speculate that the internal politics of the Liberal Party had something to do with it. When there are very few racialized members of the party and they have not been given some prominence in government, one begins to ask questions. Those questions become even more significant when two other high-profile racialized persons declined to seek the nomination for the same party to run again after one term.

I would hope that if racism was involved in these “sudden” departures that someone would say something. I think we do have a need to know.

Email: patrick.hunter11@gmail.com/Twitter: @ pghntr