While undertaking a Mitacs Accelerate internship with a Calgary-based supplement formulator, Pamela Ovadje helped revolutionize natural health research by scientifically validating the anti-cancer properties of several plant extracts.

The postdoctoral fellow in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Windsor successfully demonstrated that cancer patients may benefit from dandelion root and long pepper extracts when they are used as therapeutic interventions to treat some forms of highly aggressive cancer, including blood, colon and pancreatic.

Ovadje, whose findings have led Health Canada to approve human clinical trials, was among six researchers across Canada honoured at the fifth annual Mitacs Awards for their efforts to advance innovation and transform the lives of Canadians.

She has been recognized with the Postdoctoral Award for Outstanding Innovation.

Dr. Kirsty Duncan, Canada’s Minister of Science, presented the award to Ovadje and the other recipients.

“Their accomplishments are inspiring and I applaud their success in putting knowledge and good ideas to work,” said Dr. Duncan, who four years ago tabled a bill calling on the federal government to create a comprehensive national strategy for sickle cell disease and thalassemic disorders.

Mitacs is a non-profit, national research organization that manages and funds research and training programs for undergraduate, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows in partnership with universities, industry and government in Canada. The organization also supports two-way research collaboration between Canada and international partners.

“I am extremely honoured and grateful for this award from Mitacs,” said Ovadje. “It came at a great time and it just emphasizes the importance of support to research progress, especially in Canada.”

Ovadje acknowledged the support provided by family, friends and her supervisor, Dr. Siyaram Pandey.

“I definitely would not be where I am without these people in my life,” she said. “My family and friends have been my rock and have always supported all my efforts and dreams. Without them, I would definitely not have come this far. I know I can always call upon them at any time for much needed shoulders to lean on.”

A chemistry and biochemistry professor at the University of Windsor, Dr. Pandey is the principal research investigator in the study looking at the potentially cancer-killing abilities of dandelion root extract taken from the common yellow yard weed.

“He has been an excellent mentor with an amazing open door policy that allows for constant open communication and idea transfers,” said Ovadje. “An amazing team of lab members in the Pandey lab have been a great support team outside of my family. They have been there through the trying times and the good times and without them, I would not have made it this far.”

Passionate about science, Ovadje was considering entering medical school. She changed her mind while pursuing her undergraduate degree and chose to pursue scientific research.

“While writing a term paper, I became very interested in cancer and the research involved and decided to pursue this avenue instead,” she said. “Dr. Pandey gave me the opportunity to carry out this work in collaboration with an oncologist at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre. We were able to determine that natural health products efficiently target cancer cells to programmed cell death processes with little to no effect on normal cells which is usually a drawback of some of the available forms of treatment right now.

“Furthermore, in animal studies, this extract was efficient at reducing the growth of colon tumours without toxicity to the mice. Ultimately, it will be beneficial to assess the safety of this product and its effectiveness in human patients. With all of our funding support and the contribution by Mitacs, we are closer to realizing the dream of dandelion root extract as a possible cancer treatment.”

Ovadje is confident that the ground-breaking research will help cancer patients in the future.

“I am hopeful that it will yield benefits for cancer patients and hopefully improve the quality of life of people living with this disease,” she said. “The reason I am hopeful is because we have seen the efficacy of this extract in cell culture and in animal models and we have reports of patients taking this extract and showing some progress. The clinical trials are a very important aspect of this study as it will provide the necessary evidence for the use of this product in cancer.”

After graduating from high school in her native Nigeria, Ovadje applied to Canadian and American universities and was accepted by the University of Windsor in 2005.

“I decided to come out here with the aim of transferring to a different school if I was unhappy here,” said Ovadje, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and biotechnology in 2009 and a Doctorate of Philosophy in biochemistry last year. “When I got to Windsor, I loved the environment and made many friends. I have been happy here since. I am still passionate about research and hope to continue in that field and possibly policy regulation as it pertains to scientific research and natural health products for disease treatment wherever that may be.”

By RON FANFAIR