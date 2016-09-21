Admin Wednesday September 21 2016 in News ByWednesday September 21 2016 in

COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

(No Ratings Yet) Loading ... Loading ...

By RON FANFAIR

Last Saturday wasn’t just a big moment for the 15 United Achievers Club of Brampton (UACB) scholarship winners. It was most memorable for Bay St. law firm owner, Tanya Walker whose keynote address at the 32nd annual event was the first since she made history last July as the city’s inaugural Black female bencher in the 219-year history of the Law Society of Upper Canada that’s governed by a board of directors – the benchers. They meet monthly in convocation meetings to set policy and determine other matters related to the governance of Ontario’s lawyers and paralegals.

Benchers also sit on panels as adjudicators to hear discipline cases concerning the conduct of lawyers and paralegals, licensing, competence and capacity.

Called to the bar a decade ago after graduating from Osgoode Hall Law School, Walker praised the scholarship recipients for excelling in their academic pursuits and giving back to their communities.

“You have been rewarded through acceptance to a university or college,” she said. “You made it here today because you are determined, worked hard and made sacrifices. Your accomplishments are remarkable and each one of you deserves to receive this recognition from the United Achievers Club.”

Going forward, she encouraged them to be confident in who they are, learn from failure, share their success and give back.

“As children of immigrants or immigrants yourself, you cannot encounter the world with a sense of entitlement and you cannot be ignorant of what our parents, grandparents and ancestors have sacrificed for us so that we may be where we are,” said Walker, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants. “We all know people in our families or that we went to school with who didn’t have the same opportunities, support or encouragement from our – or their – families, yet they have the same intellect as you and they are nowhere to being close to where you are in life.

“There is nothing wrong with achieving success, working on Bay St. or being a Fortune 500 company’s CEO. But you need to embrace and recognize that you should place your hand behind you to lift others up. Do not climb the ladder and then pull it up behind you. Don’t forget where you came from. Help young people get post-secondary education, mentor them and make sure that wonderful organizations such as this one are getting the funding they need.”

Walker singled out Upper Canada College (UCC) graduate, Benjamin McDonald, for his selflessness.

Elected the first Sir William Gage Middle School president in Grade Seven, he started a Black History Club in Grade Nine at UCC that raised over $2,000 for several organizations in Canada and Jamaica, volunteered at the annual Carabram multicultural event in Brampton and with the Totus Tuus Catholic day camp and encouraged Black youths to play the steelpan.

McDonald aspires to be a neurosurgeon.

“My paternal grandfather has muscular neuropathy in his limbs and I have a vested interest in researching the how and why of this condition,” he said. “I was also inspired to pursue this field after reading Dr. Ben Carson’s book and visiting the lab at Toronto General Hospital where my father (Lester McDonald) is a pathologist assistant.”

Three students from St. Marcellinus Secondary School are among this year’s award winners.

They are Shontia Anderson, Justin McKenzie and Akachukwu Nwakoby.

The specialist high skills seal recipient at her graduation and an Ontario scholar, 18-year-old Anderson plans to pursue a Master’s degree after completing her undergraduate studies in business administration at the University of Guelph-Humber.

McKenzie, an executive member of his school’s DECA team that raised nearly $13,000 that was donated to paediatric cancer projects, aspires to own an investment firm after graduating from Wilfrid Laurier University’s business administration program and Nwakoby – his school’s valedictorian and Principal’s Award winner – is enrolled in McMaster University life sciences program.

He plans to become a medical doctor.

Not be outdone was St. Roch Secondary School which also produced three scholarship recipients.

An accomplished pianist, Vashti Darko was a drama major in the regional arts program, a student council member and Grade 12 Prime Minister before graduating with honours; while Raenelle Manning, the daughter of former Brampton city councillor Garnett Manning, was on the honour roll for four straight years.

Darko and Manning, who has been dancing competitively for nearly a decade, are enrolled in Carleton University’s Bachelor of Arts program in law which is the oldest and largest in Canada.

Sydney Hussett, who produced a documentary in high school that earned the top grade in her class, is pursuing kinesiology studies at McMaster University.

Scholarships were also presented to Katerah Phillips, Dene Pellington, Caitlin Peart, Jalisa Martin, Kymani Carter, Jordan Gray and Fletcher’s Meadow Secondary School graduates, Kiana Crawford-Matthews and Sanjay Persad.

A Brampton Christian Family Church volunteer, Phillips graduated from Central Peel Secondary School and is in Sheridan College’s social service worker program; Pellington – the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana and a lifeguard and swimming instructor in Mississauga where she was born and raised – graduated from Lincoln Alexander Secondary School and is enrolled at McMaster University and Peart, who played a leading role in organizing and executing social and advocacy events while at St. Augustine Secondary School, is enrolled in the University of Guelph-Humber applied science in psychology program.

Diagnosed with lupus in Grade Nine, Martin – the daughter of comedian, Jay Martin – graduated on time from Louis Arbour Secondary School in Brampton and is enrolled in the University of Western Ontario health science program. The aspiring pediatric rheumatologist mentors young people living with lupus.

Carter, who played the guitar and mandolin for Bramalea Secondary School’s guitar orchestra and accumulated over 300 hours of volunteer service, intends to pursue animation studies after completing the art fundamentals program at Sheridan College; while Gray, who graduated from St. Francis Xavier Secondary School, is enrolled in Carleton University’s global & international studies program.

Crawford-Matthews, who volunteers at Harvest Worship Centre and with the Free For All Foundation at their scholarship gala, is enrolled in the University of Toronto social sciences program and Persad, 17, is pursuing mobile computing studies at Sheridan College.

A total of 349 students have been awarded scholarships totalling nearly $359,000 since the scholarship program was launched in 1985.