Muriel Fanfair celebrates 90th birthday with family, friends

By Admin Wednesday September 21 2016 in News
By RON FANFAIR

Her demeanour is the same as it was 90 years ago.

“She’s easy-going, always smiling and just the nicest person to be around,” eldest child Michael Fanfair said of his mother, Muriel Fanfair, who celebrated the milestone with family and friends last Saturday night.

He said those qualities made his mom very approachable.

“If I had a problem with a girlfriend, I didn’t hesitate to talk to her about it,” said the Michigan resident. “She would listen and offer some sage advice. I was never afraid to talk to her. She has always been my best friend.”

Born on September 12, 1926, the family matriarch and her late husband, Sydney Fanfair, migrated from Guyana in 1983.

She worked as a nursing assistant for several years before retiring.

Fanfair, who lives alone, still enjoys good health.

She relishes sewing, knitting, cooking and entertaining family and friends.

Her other children, William and Janet, who live in Texas, and Greater Toronto Area residents Yvonne, Eleanor and Howard attended the birthday party and shared their favourite memories growing up with their mother.

The nonagenarian also has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

