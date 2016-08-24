Quick Links

Southside with You
Movie on the Obamas’ first date premieres in T.O.

By Admin Wednesday August 24 2016 in Entertainment
Southside With You, a movie inspired by U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’s first date, will begin an exclusive engagement in Toronto at select theatres this Friday, August 25.

The movie recounts the eventful summer day in 1989 when the future president, then a young law associate (portrayed by Parker Sawyers) tries to woo a reluctant attorney named Michelle Robinson (portrayed by Tika Sumpter) during a daylong date in Chicago that takes them to a screening of Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing and a first kiss outside of an ice-cream parlor.

