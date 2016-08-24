COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Pat Watson

There was an ill-conceived armed protest in front of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) headquarters in Houston, Texas, recently. Instead, they should have been at their state legislature buildings protesting what has happened to them because of relentless application of neo-liberal policies dating back to the era of Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

Instead of blind overreaction and playing on the pain and suffering of fellow countrymen as evidenced by the “White Lives Matter” ornamentation accompanying the protest, they would better serve their troubled circumstances by shouting “neo-liberal economic policies are killing us”.

But then, the U.S. labour market and economy have a distinct history of human exploitation and disadvantaging the low-income segment, first with African enslavement and later, post emancipation, by pitting White workers against Black workers. On through Jim Crow and the labour union movement that sought to exclude Black workers, oligarchs pitting workers against one another by playing the race card have long driven the structure.

The idea that Black people are the problem for such White reactionaries fits easily into this manipulation. Furthermore, their protest against Black people in America is along the same lines of protest action by Black folks in the States that involves burning down their own neighbourhoods as happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and more epically in South Central Los Angeles following the 1992 jury decision that let off the cops caught on tape mercilessly beating Rodney King. Meaning, these are safe protest targets for people who are frustrated and at the same time feel powerless.

The true manipulators and decision makers whose invisible hand is affecting how much income they earn and how many jobs are available live in their own exclusive world. Ironically, these oligarchs are openly admired for their material wealth by the same people they are starving economically.

Now with little more than two months to go, so many of these Ku Klux Klan-types plan to vote for the out front oligarch, Donald Trump, even though his economic plan is about further strengthening the so called “one per cent”. He is doing this while in true historic fashion rousing White racism.

Because it’s 2016 apparently, and America is moving toward the end of a long era, the flaring embers of the old social order are raging as they exhaust themselves.

Most people don’t like change, especially if the condition they are already accustomed to suits them, or they have at least grown accustomed to it. Yet, there is no stopping the movement of time and the adjustments that come with them, whether for good or bad.

The ruling class in the United States has dragged the lower socio-economic strata into increasingly untenable economic straits. These struggling people, the apparent 30 per cent that will stay with their decision to vote for Trump come November 8 this year, are what can be called the “Hurtin’ 30”. They are so desperate for security – job security and status security – that they are willing to grab at any straw from a flim-flam man that sells them a fantasy of the way things were while also making them feel justified in their misdirected anger.

Of course it can be difficult to see this clearly when you and all the people around you are standing in the middle of the morass. So when looking for whom to blame it can be very convenient to pick on groups that have been unrelentingly othered both by the leading mouthpiece and mainstream media. When it seems that everyone else in your peer group has drunk the “hateraid”, it is a simple step to do so as well, particularly if you identify with the already insecure circumstances so many are echoing.

There is no question that we are living in interesting times.

A note on saying goodbye to public housing…

Sooner or later Toronto City Council will have to admit that it cannot afford to continue with the current public housing model and adopt a plan that (hopefully) works in the best interest of those in need. For the sake of those people, they had better get on with it.

Pat Watson is the author of the e-book, In Through a Coloured Lens. Twitter @patprose.