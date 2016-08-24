COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Tom Godfrey

We all cheered as Jamaica’s beloved Usain Bolt captured his historic third gold medal in the 100-metre dash at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro to remain the world’s fastest man.

Bolt handily defeated American Justin Gatlin and Scarborough track phenom, Andre De Grasse, who ran a personal best of 9.91 seconds.

Canadians from coast to coast were cheering for De Grasse, whose mom Beverly is a former high school sprinter in Trinidad & Tobago.

Also making history was Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak, a 16-year-old high school student from Toronto who snagged four medals, including a gold, silver and two bronzes.

The Monarch Park Collegiate student also captured the heart of the nation as one of Canada’s most successful Olympians in history.

The pleasant and outgoing teen shared a new Olympic record with Simone Manuel, the first African-American woman to win an Olympic swimming event in the 100-metre freestyle.

And while Oleksiak was all smiles and gushy about her historic win, Manuel wasted no time after copping her gold to tell the world about the treatment received by Blacks at the hands of police in the U.S.

“It means a lot, especially with what is going on in the world today, some of the issues of police brutality,” the Texas-born Manuel told reporters in Rio after her race. “This win hopefully brings hope and change to some of the issues that are going on. My colour comes with the territory.”

“Coming into the race I tried to take the weight of the Black community off my shoulders,” she said. “It’s something I carry with me. I want to be an inspiration, but I would like there to be a day when it is not ‘Simone the Black swimmer’.”

For many U.S. Blacks, the Olympics are an opportunity to show they’re the best America has to offer while recognizing racial injustice. Manuel’s statement on police brutality carries on this legacy.

Manuel, 20, received backlash from some members of the public for talking about racial inequality in the U.S. at the apolitical Olympics. The swimmer deserves much credit for speaking about the many Black men shot and killed by police.

And she is not, and will not, be the only Olympian to blast police in the U.S. for racial injustice against Blacks in their communities.

The ongoing protests have led to 12 people being arrested in Baltimore last week following the killing of hairdresser Korryn Gaines, 23, who was shot to death by a Baltimore County Police officer in her home following a standoff.

And for many U.S. Olympic athletes, the Games have been a source of both pride and deep-seated conflict in that their countries quickly claim their victories while they cannot get service or police protection at home.

The great Muhammad Ali, it is said, threw his 1960 gold medal in the Ohio River when he was refused service at a diner in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after winning for light heavyweight boxing at the Games in Rome.

And how about Jesse Owens at the 1936 Games in Berlin, where he helped America put Adolf Hitler to shame by winning four gold medals in track and field. Hitler refused to shake Owens’ hand and after returning home the track star had to enter a hall through the back door for a reception given in his honour.

Then there were 200-metre medal winners John Carlos and Tommie Smith, who raised their fists in a Black Power salute while on the podium as the U.S. national anthem was being played after they had received their medals at the 1968 Games in Mexico City.

“As soon as we raised our hands, it’s like somebody hit a switch,” Carlos later recalled. “The mood in the stadium went straight to venom. Within days, Tommie and I were suspended from the U.S. Olympic team and had to leave Mexico City early.”

The pair had their gold and bronze medals revoked and received death threats when they returned to the U.S.

Still, today and many Games later, the fight for equality continues.