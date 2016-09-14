COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Pat Watson

Wednesday September 14 2016

By PAT WATSON

The news coverage following the Liberal government’s throne speech earlier this week revealed more than just the main points of electricity payment salves and increased daycare spaces in days to come.

When the press crush commenced, a particular pattern was immediately apparent among those whose job it is to ask tough questions and bring the reports to the rest of us.

Among the reporters who converged on Finance Minister Charles Sousa after the reading of the speech, it appeared that more than half were women. Yet, the reporters who pushed the most questions and were responded to the most by Sousa were male.

Furthermore, in the crush of reporters, there wasn’t any discernable ethnic “diversity”. This is Ontario. Reading of the throne speech took place in Toronto, where the most diverse populace in the country resides. You wouldn’t have known that from that post speech episode.

Later, when members of the media attended the press conferences for New Democrat leader Andrea Horwath and Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown, it was the same scenario. They spoke before a room of reporters among whom there was no apparent evidence of ethnic diversity. And, as with the media crowd gathered around Sousa, the questions came mainly from male reporters.

In this new era, we approach a more acute awareness of how one particular ethnic and gendered segment of society holds the foreground. In the Western world, we have all been inured to this as the norm.

But, as we open our eyes with intention to the pattern, it leaves many of us aghast at the imbalance in human representation. It means we are denying ourselves the full breadth and depth of understanding that comes through diverse perspectives.

While this pattern of allowing a narrow view persists it leaves whole segments in society – a range of absent and silent ethnicities and gender identification – feeling devalued and less valuable.

This double standard breeds resentment and a range of social ills that are too long to list here.

Also on the matter of double standards, it is also well worth noting the nature of media attention that has been directed at female American presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton who had an episode of illness on the anniversary of the September 11 tragedy that shook the U.S. 15 years ago.

Rodham Clinton apparently fainted at the end of a commemoration in New York City, after which news media became near apoplectic upon realizing that in fact she is a human being.

Her doctor reportedly diagnosed her as having pneumonia and has prescribed rest.

What we are reminded of with this situation once again is that those outside the normal lines of the privileged caste will not be allowed to have easy access to the social passes.

If a woman had been the one throwing questions at Sousa, crowding out other reporters’ chances to do so, it would have been a hot point on social media among certain groups. Just imagine public reaction if Rodham Clinton were behaving the way her opponent in the presidential competition has been, using garbled non-sequiturs as he has been, and telling lies as he has been. Right.

A note on staying on topic…

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and Toronto Police Service Board Chair Andy Pringle are hosting a series of community consultations to get public input into new police policies. The police have a number of key areas about which they would like the public’s views. They are: how police relate to the public and deliver services; access to services; affordability and sustainability; and culture change. As such, views on what the Black community needs to do within and amongst its members proper are not on the agenda. It is painful, actually irritating, to observe individuals who have a habit of reciting the perceived sins of Black people in general bring their issues into this setting. Such individuals need to place themselves in community meetings held for that purpose and come to that table with ideas for real solutions. If they are not able to do that then it would be best to listen and learn.

Pat Watson is the author of the e-book, In Through a Coloured Lens. Twitter @patprose.