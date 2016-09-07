COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Patrick Hunter

There are many bad things about the information revolution which we are undergoing. But a counterbalance to that is there are a lot of good things about it.

In 1968, Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised a black-gloved fist atop the podium after they accepted their respective medals. That was not film or transmitted through newspaper pictures.

Fast forward to 2016, Carlos Kaepernick, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, decides to keep his seat during the playing of the United States’ national anthem. That was immediate.

Both events were meant to bring attention to the state of being of the people of African descent in the United States in particular. Even though slavery was abolished and Black people were “made” to be full humans, the reality is – and has been – that African-Americans largely have not had a life equitable to White Americans. Moreover, it has been determinedly so because that is how White Americans wanted it.

So, when Smith, Carlos and Kaepernick showed their frustrations and anger at this state of affairs with these non-violent gestures, the non-physical “lynching” was in full force.

The young African-American gymnast, Gabby Douglas, apparently inadvertently, did not put her hand over her heart during the national anthem, the virtual crucifixion was in force. Not so for Michael Phelps who also demonstrated a lack of respect for the anthem apparently under similar circumstances.

The first two events were deliberate forms of protest. The latter two were ostensibly not.

A by-product of the Kaepernick protest is that we have come to learn more about the history and reality of the U.S. national anthem, especially a verse of it that is never sung, which is:

“No refuge could save the hireling and slave,

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”.

Sounds like it is in praise of slavery to me.

But there is more that the information revolution has brought us. We can now follow more closely some of the happenings in Africa and other parts of the Black world. And that new knowledge is being shared. We are now probably more aware of the similarities of our treatment in the Diaspora as well as conditions colonialism has left, and continue to leave, on the Continent.

Through the information revolution we are learning more about the perpetrators of this crime against humanity, who have benefited from it, and who continue to enjoy these benefits.

Georgetown University, which has been celebrated as one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning, is only one of the most recent revelations that its survival rested on the trading of enslaved Africans. The school sold 272 of its enslaved Africans in an effort to stave off financial ruin in 1838. What is even more telling is that this trading was conducted by and with the sanction of the Roman Catholic Church. Of course, the support of the church, not just the Roman Catholics, but the Anglicans as well, among others, were complicit in the enslavement of Africans and Indigenous peoples around the world.

Georgetown University just announced a few actions it will take in trying to reconcile with its past. The University will give the descendants of those who were sold “the same consideration we give members of the Georgetown community in the admissions process”.

Let us be clear, it doesn’t say that they are providing free tuition and other supportive mechanisms for the descendants, just preferential treatment. So, let us not call this “reparations” by any stretch of the imagination. Other actions include renaming buildings, and setting up an Institute for the Study of Slavery and its Legacies. Now, it is quite possible that they will go further later. It is a step in the right direction. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Other universities in the U.S. have been discovering their attachment to the support of slavery and are starting to try and correct that problem.

But perhaps the most significant fruit of the information revolution has been the cumulative stories about the police and the treatment of people of African descent. It has demonstrated that many of the same atrocities appear to be universal no matter which country you pick. Regrettably, some of the same atrocities are carried out in countries in which Africans are the largest segment of the population, like some of the Caribbean nations.

But, as Alicia Garza, one of the Black Lives Matter co-founders in the U.S. said recently in an interview in the Guardian: “If people did nothing but retweet, share and like, there would be no movement.”

And we will not make substantial gains – or win the war, if you will – by just absorbing what we learn. And that next step is the hard part: “What it takes to get people from liking and sharing and retweeting to organizing is a hard and long process. Technology has really changed the game in terms of how people participate and what they decide to participate in,” Garza adds.

In other words, there is a lot of work left to do.

Email: patrick.hunter11@gmail.com/Twitter: @pghntr