By RON FANFAIR

Are you considering starting a business and can’t afford a lawyer?

The Pro Bono Ontario (PBO)-Black Business Law Clinic (BBLC) will address the dilemma by providing lawyers who will volunteer their time to offer free, early level legal support for mainly aspiring Black entrepreneurs in the Greater Toronto Area.

The volunteer corporate lawyers will assist eligible clients with a broad range of corporate, employment, contract, real estate, licensing and other business, commercial and regulatory matters.

The business law clinic will be launched on September 26 with a reception and continuing professional development session for potential volunteers.

Michelle Henry, a partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP and Trinidad-born Stephen Benjamin who started a private practice six years ago, spearheaded the ground-breaking initiative.

“Keeping in touch after meeting at the University of Toronto law school, we wanted to do something for the community,” said Henry who graduated from U of T with an undergraduate degree, a Master’s in English and a law degree. “There is a need that we both recognized. I do labour and employment law and I do get a lot of calls from people asking for assistance. It is, however, hard to do this when you are at a big firm.

“When we contacted the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers (CABL) to tell them what we were doing, most of the feedback from lawyers affiliated with that organization was they get calls all the time from people they know in the community who are seeking help. For some of them, it’s not their area of expertise, but they don’t want to brush the callers aside. At the same time, they don’t want to give advice that’s outside their expertise.”

PBO, which develops and manages high quality programs that connect volunteer lawyers with Ontarians who can’t afford a lawyer, agreed to co-ordinate the establishment of the clinic as a new project and will offer ongoing support as a corporate project.

In addition to managing programs that serve children and youth, self-represented litigants, artists, non-profits and start-ups, PBO – which is in its 15th year – brokers partnerships and provides ongoing strategic guidance and risk management to community groups and law associations seeking to manage their own pro bono projects.

Matthew Wiens, the PBO director of corporate projects, said his organization is excited to be co-ordinating clients and volunteers for the project.

“Starting a business could be a daunting task, particularly for young people and minorities,” he said. “What this project does is provide a platform for lawyers to volunteer their time generously to help small businesses succeed and also aid them with building a strong legal foundation. It complements the clinic we are already running and it addresses an amazing need in the community. By engaging the professional bar and lawyers, they are able to give back to their community in a way that previously they had not been able to do. The idea is to create a project where we can help people become job creators and contribute back to the community.”

The clinic will run three times a week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the PBO corporate law clinic, 393 University Ave.

Volunteer lawyers are scheduled once a quarter and they will spend a maximum of one hour with each client. They can also help create public legal education videos no longer than 15 minutes for small business owners. PBO will help co-ordinate and produce the videos and make them accessible online.

Starting in January, PBO will launch a satellite BBLC that will run one Saturday every month in the Jane & Finch neighbourhood at the office of Benjamin Law, 1018 Finch Ave. W. Suite 301.

“We have not decided how much time will be allocated on the Saturdays,” said Henry, a CABL committee member and elected Ontario Bar Association council member who migrated from St. Lucia and completed high school here before entering U of T. “That will depend on the need and the number of volunteers.”

Benjamin, who was called to the Ontario Bar in 2001, said there is a need for a service for Blacks and other minorities who have minimal or no access to experienced professionals willing to provide them with the appropriate advice and guidance they need.

“It’s one thing to talk about social justice, but we need to create employment opportunities and entrepreneurs within our community for it to grow,” he said. “We have come up with a way to ensure that people have access to the business advice they would need to enter early. Many people don’t know that if they sign a commercial lease, they can’t get out of it for three years. If you leave, the landlord has a right to have you pay the full amount for the term of the lease.”

Lawyers can sign up to join the clinic through the PBO online portal at www.pbovolunteers.org and will be scheduled by PBO staff.

As a PBO project, volunteer lawyers are covered under PBO’s Law Pro policy.

“We wanted to ensure that anyone who volunteers had proper liability insurance coverage,” said Henry. “While we want to help clients, we also want to ensure that our lawyer volunteers are protected.”

Interested clients can sign up at www.probonoontario.org/corporateartistsnon-profits/