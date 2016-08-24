Admin Wednesday August 10 2016 in News ByWednesday August 10 2016 in

By TOM GODFREY

A Toronto landlord has been fined $10,000 and ordered to undergo sensitivity training by a human rights tribunal for refusing to rent an apartment to a pregnant woman after being told she was from the Caribbean.

The landlord was also ordered by an Ontario Human Rights Tribunal on July 29 to make a public apology to the woman, watch a five-part video on renting housing to the public and take an online sensitivity training course.

The decision stems from a complaint that was filed by Roxanne Thomas, originally of St. Vincent & the Grenadines. She has been living in Canada since the age of 13.

Thomas testified that she was 19 years old and about seven months pregnant on March 2014 when she and her boyfriend were in search of an apartment. They found an affordable bachelor unit for $500 monthly on St. Clair Ave. East.

The couple phoned the contact number, was told the unit was available and they could view it.

Thomas testified that she travelled a long way on a cold day by bus to see the place. It was while she was waiting in front of the house, that she received a second call from the landlord, demanding to ask her a question before he let her into the home.

“He then asked the applicant where she was from,” the decision said. “She replied that she was from the Caribbean but her boyfriend was Canadian.”

Thomas said the man “immediately said he could not rent the place to the applicant, that it was not available and hung up on the applicant before she had an opportunity to say anything”.

“The applicant testified that she tried to call the respondent back three or four times, but he did not answer the phone,” Adjudicator Sheri Price ruled.

A stunned Thomas said she felt shocked and in a state of disbelief when the incident with the landlord occurred. She sought recourse and filed a complaint with the tribunal.

“She testified that she could not believe that someone would treat her that way while she was standing right at his door, having travelled some distance in the cold to see the apartment,” Price wrote in her ruling.

Thomas testified that when she got home, she could not eat because she was so stressed out and was throwing up on an empty stomach.

“She believed that the fact the respondent suddenly decided not to show or rent her the apartment after finding out she was from the Caribbean revealed his decision was discriminatory,” said Price.

Her boyfriend later anonymously called the landlord who explained that the unit was still available for rent, but not to students.

The couple sadly decided that after that experience that they “would have a better chance of finding an apartment if the boyfriend, who is White, went to look for a place without his girlfriend, who is Black”.

They did find a suitable apartment into which they moved into in April 2014.

The landlord had argued before the tribunal that he decided not to rent to Thomas at the very moment of the phone call and decided instead to sell the house in which the apartment is located. He provided documents to back up his testimony.

“The respondent refused to rent or even show an apartment to the applicant based …in part that she is from the Caribbean,” Price wrote. “She (Thomas) felt shocked, hurt and stressed because of the respondent’s actions.”

Price disregarded the man’s argument and said in her ruling that Thomas was discriminated against because of her race, colour, place of origin and or ethnic origin.

“The applicant was under considerable financial and time constraints to find a place for her family to live,” Price wrote. “She was at a vulnerable point during her interactions with the respondent.”

The landlord was given 30 days to complete the tribunal order.

Activists are hoping the large fine and sentence imposed by the tribunal will deter others in Ontario from not renting housing to others due to racism.