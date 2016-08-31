Admin Wednesday August 31 2016 in News ByWednesday August 31 2016 in

By RON FANFAIR

When Share reported the passing of Major Walter Peters – Canada’s first Black jet fighter pilot – three years ago, Kenneth Jacobs wrote a brief comment that read, “Truly a Trailblazer”.

The same could be said of Jacobs who passed away two weeks ago at Montfort Hospital in Ottawa. He would have celebrated his 93rd birthday on September 16.

A descendant of escaped slaves, Jacobs was the first Black to attain the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces. The fourth-generation Canadian also made history as the Toronto Children’s Aid Society’s first Black male frontline social worker.

Born and raised in Windsor, Jacobs secured a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Toronto and launched his military career during World War II. He served in the Royal Canadian Medical Corps as an operating room assistant at Vancouver Military Hospital.

After the war, Jacobs returned to civilian life to pursue studies before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) social work branch in 1954. Responsible for overseeing social work services provided to RCAF personnel in British Columbia and Quebec, he was promoted to Flight Lieutenant and Squadron Leader/Major prior to being transferred in 1972 to the National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa to assume the role of senior social work officer.

Following his historic promotion in 1976, Jacobs served as the Canadian Forces director of social development services until his retirement two years later. Recalled to serve in a civilian capacity as director of social work services at the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa, he retired for the second time in 1988.

Jacobs, who teamed up with the late Harry Annan to co-found Windsor’s first interracial council in the 1950s, donated some of his family possessions and military paraphernalia to the Amherstburg Freedom Museum (formerly North American Black Historical Museum) where Elise Harding-Davis was the curator/administrator for 32 years before retiring in 2008.

She said he was an exemplary role model who served his country well.

“Kenneth understood as a Black man that he had been given much and he gave back much in return,” said Harding-Davis. “Though he wore the rank of Lieutenant Colonel very well, you would never know towards what height he had risen because he was not someone who was full of himself. He, however, always kept himself in a manner that, if you paid close attention, you would realize you were in the presence of someone great.”

Harding-Davis knew Jacobs for most of her life as the families are generationally connected.

“He was the most brilliant and articulate man I have known,” she said. “He also had a lot of grit, he didn’t suffer fools easily and he loved playing the piano and listening to jazz music.”

Irene Moore Davis, the president of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society and manager of continuing education at St. Clair College Windsor campus, said Jacobs was an extraordinary man who maintained his connections to Windsor despite residing in Ottawa for many years.

“Many members of our community are grateful to him for different reasons,” she said. “Personally, I am grateful that he gave our family valuable insights about some of our ancestors he remembered from his childhood, helping us to put flesh and bones on people we’d never met ourselves. These were long departed family members who were little more than names, occupations, marriage records, birth and death dates to us. Now when I look at a photo of my great-grandfather, for example, I can see or feel his personality to a far degree because of the stories Kenneth Jacobs shared. In addition, he helped me to have a better understanding of my own grandfather’s RCAF service and what it meant, explaining details that other family members and I might have missed without his injection of expertise.”

Ontario Black History Society vice-president, Kathy Grant, who started a Go Fund Me campaign last year to support a travelling exhibit to mark the centenary of the establishment of the #2 Construction Battalion which was the only Black expeditionary force in Canada’s military history, said Jacobs was one of her biggest supporters of the initiative that raised over $7,000.

“He was also the biggest supporter of my work to document and share stories of Black veterans in Canada,” said Grant who established The Legacy Voices Institute, the only national project dedicated to the documentation and preservation of Black Canadian military history.

A firm believer in higher education, Jacobs was a financial contributor to the Dr. Douglas Salmon Memorial Award for Black medical students. The U of T Faculty of Medicine administers the annual scholarship.

“I knew at one stage Ken was interested in a medical profession, but things didn’t quite work out,” said Bev Salmon, the widow of Douglas Salmon, Canada’s first Black surgeon and the first Black president of a hospital medical staff who died in September 2005 at age 81. “He and Doug were friends and he felt he had an obligation to make a contribution which our family really appreciated.”

Kenyan-born translator and Ottawa-based community advocate, Sarah Onyango, said she benefited from Jacobs’ vast knowledge of Canada’s military history and Black history.

“I will miss the annual reflections he would e-mail us to mark Black History Month, Emancipation Day and Remembrance Day,” said Onyango who hosts a weekly radio show on CHUO 89.1 FM and co-founded the Black Ottawa 411 website which is an online community information resource. “I will also miss seeing him at the national Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in Ottawa where he could be seen proudly chatting with appreciative Canadians after the parade, many of whom probably weren’t even aware that there has been a tradition of military service by Black Canadians since way before Confederation. To me, he represented a living link to this little known and hugely underappreciated contribution made by our community to this country.”

A celebration of Jacobs’ life took place last Tuesday at Beechwood Funeral, Cemetery & Cremation Services in Ottawa.