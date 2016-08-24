Admin Wednesday January 06 2016 in News ByWednesday January 06 2016 in

Retired Toronto Police Service (TPS) deputy chief Keith Forde, who was instrumental in paving the way for The Church of the Nativity to purchase its own building in Scarborough, was honoured with the Order of the Diocese of Toronto last Sunday.

With the Diocesan Council’s approval, the Archbishop of Toronto and the College of Bishops created the award in 2013 to honour members of the laity in the diocese who have made significant contributions over a lengthy period in their volunteer ministry.

Replacing the Bishop’s Award of Merit, the Order of the Diocese of Toronto is a medallion comprising a white dove encircled by a gold disc with blue piping. In the centre is the diocese’s coat of arms and the words, “Their light shines, their words glorify”.

“It’s a way of recognizing the significant contributions of lay people who have made an incredible difference in the life of the church and in the lives of people in their communities,” Archbishop Colin Johnson said when the new award was launched. “They are the real heroes of the church – maybe not quite saints, but saints in the making.”

Forde migrated from Barbados in 1969 and spent three years in Montreal, pursuing an economics degree at Concordia University (formerly Sir George Williams University). In early 1972, he switched careers choosing instead to pursue law enforcement after recognizing the need for more visible minority officers in Montreal at the time.

Arriving in Toronto later that year, he joined the TPS where he spent a decade as a constable working with 5 Division Traffic Unit’s Hit & Run squad and the Morality Bureau Undercover Project. He was promoted to sergeant in 1982, staff sergeant four years later, inspector in 1990 and staff inspector a year later. Forde was elevated to superintendent in December 1999 and Unit Commander in charge of the Charles O. Bick Training College in January 2003.

The TPS’ first Black deputy chief retired in 2010.

Forde used the monetary proceeds from his retirement gala to purchase two pianos for The Church of the Nativity where he was a member of their fundraising committee and worshipped until 2003, and Malvern Methodist Church which he has attended for the past 13 years.

He donated the Malvern Methodist Church piano in memory of his wife, Jocelyn, who succumbed to cancer in 2003.

The two Grand Pianos cost nearly $32,000.

Since 1996, Forde has donated hundreds of dollars in scholarships administered by The Church of the Nativity to high school graduates.

For the past six years, he has been a member of the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Response Team that investigates sexual harassment and exploitation complaints against clergy members.

By RON FANFAIR