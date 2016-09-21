Admin Wednesday September 21 2016 in News ByWednesday September 21 2016 in

By RON FANFAIR

Though small in stature, 18-year-old Alexandria Montague packs quite a punch as is evident by her strong academic showing and sterling community engagement.

In a six-month span late last year and early in 2016, the St. Thomas More Secondary School graduate was the recipient of the Hamilton YMCA Peace Medal, the Lincoln Alexander Memorial Youth Award administered by the Rev. John Holland Memorial Awards Committee and an Ontario Junior Citizen Award.

“Alexandria is a phenomenal young woman whose commitment to excellence is evident in all her endeavours – at school and in the community,” said Jamaican Foundation Hamilton president, Chris Garwood.

In high school, Montague was a photographer for the yearbook and a member of Utopia which is a social club, and the Christmas Miracle Group that partnered with the Native Women Centre to host a brunch that raised almost $1,500 for the centre.

Outside the classroom, the teenager and her older sister, Ashley, started Sisters4Sisters that raises funds and builds awareness for women-focused organizations. Last October, the organization collaborated with actress, Catherine Silverglen, to stage a breast cancer fundraiser.

“What most impresses me about Alexandria is her initiative,” said Rev. Leanne Friesen of Mount Hamilton Baptist Church. “She is constantly looking for new ways to help and lead in her community. I am always amazed and humbled by her capacity and desire to help others.”

Enrolled in Ryerson University’s creative industries program, Montague was among 33 college and university students rewarded for academic and community service excellence with scholarships by the Jamaican Canadian Association (JCA) last Saturday night.

“I am honoured to be part of a group of young people who are doing well and contributing to their community,” said Montague who aspires to be a Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) creative director.

She was the recipient of the Marcia Brown Productions scholarship.

In 2008, Alomar Thorpe survived a drive-by shooting in the Jane-Finch area that changed his life. He was walking with a friend when someone in a car shot at them.

“I was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Thorpe who was struck once in the leg. “Ever since then, I have had a new perspective on life and I am grateful for every opportunity I am given.”

The Father Henry Carr Catholic Secondary School graduate was awarded the Mary Anne Chambers scholarship.

“This is the first time I am receiving a scholarship, so that’s quite a big deal,” said Thorpe who is pursuing health science studies at the University of Toronto. “It’s an even bigger honour to meet Mrs. Chambers and get a scholarship from her.”

Dr. Ezra Nesbeth has been donating scholarships since the awards program started in 2002.

“This is what I am supposed to do,” said the University of Waterloo and Toronto graduate who has contributed over $200,000 to young people striving for academic excellence.

Dr. Nesbeth, a former head of clinical education at the Clinical Institute Addiction Research Foundation in Toronto, presented four scholarships worth $13,000.

The recipients were Corey Fletcher, Wadia Forrester, Abraham Omorogabe and Karissane Redwood.

Fletcher is pursuing a medical science degree at the University of Western Ontario Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry; Forrester – who graduated from King’s Christian Collegiate and aspires to be a medical doctor and researcher – is enrolled in the University of Toronto Mississauga campus Bachelor of Science program and Omorogabe, the president of the National Society of Black Engineers McMaster University chapter, is registered in the school’s software engineering & management co-op program.

Redwood is a second-year Ryerson University business management program student.

“This scholarship could not have come at a better time because I just switched from communications to law & business which is more financially demanding,” said the M.M. Robinson High School graduate.

Producer/filmmaker, Stacy-Ann Buchanan, committed to the scholarship program in 2014.

“I am just blessed to be an entrepreneur and even more blessed to be able to give back,” she said.

Aspiring international human rights lawyer, Garielle Chen, was excited to meet Buchanan for the first time and extremely proud to receive a scholarship in her name.

“This is more than just financial aid,” said the Maxwell Heights Secondary School graduate who is pursuing business studies at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology. “It means that someone believes in me and I have a mentor and someone to look up to and motivate me.”

The winner of a JCA scholarship 13 years ago, certified chartered accountant, Tiffany Harris, started contributing to the awards program three years ago.

Her scholarship recipient was Guyanese immigrant, Samathra Rocke, who intends to become a corporate lawyer. She graduated from Seneca College’s accounting diploma program before enrolling in Ryerson University’s business management program.

There were three first-time donors this year.

Dr. Gervan Fearon, who two years ago became the first Black Canadian university president and vice-chancellor when he was installed at Brandon University, presented a scholarship to McMaster University health research methodology graduate student, Shaun Shepherd.

An advocate for racialized students, Shepherd graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto where he was the student union external affairs vice-president.

The Canadian Tire scholarship recipient was Victoria Young who is enrolled in the University of Waterloo’s honours science & business co-op program.

She co-founded the “Let’s End the Stigma of Mental Illness Team” at Bayview Secondary School and volunteers with Big Brothers, Big Sisters in York Region and at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

To honour the memory of retired registered nurse and long-time JCA member, Faye Conville, who passed away last February at age 77, her family established a memorial scholarship in her name.

The recipient was Jalesa Martin who attends the University of Western Ontario and aspires to be a paediatric rheumatologist.

Scholarships were also presented to Holy Name of Mary Catholic Secondary School graduate, Ruth-Ann Reynolds who is pursuing a nursing degree at George Brown College; Yvonne Nnadi who aspires to own a law firm specializing in contract law; Kafaye Clarke who is studying integrated media at the Ontario College of Art & Design University; aspiring paediatric nurse, Kiana Laing who is enrolled in Trent University’s honours science program; Tinevimbo Ndhlovu who is pursuing a global & international studies degree at Carleton University; 2012 Miss Jamaica-Caribbean Talented Teen and Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning student, Kabrena Robinson who has her sights set on a journalism career; Tamisha Francis who is pursuing psychology studies at York University; University of Guelph-Humber family & community social studies program student, Amanda Vil and Carleton University journalism & communications student, Justine Ricketts.

Other winners were recent Nigerian immigrant, Charity Karungi whose goal is to become a lawyer; Stouffville District Secondary School graduate, Victoria Rodney who volunteers with the Markham African Caribbean Canadian Association; Russell-Dane Coley who is registered in Ryerson University’s biomedical engineering program; Jamaica’s Campion College graduate, Michael Hue who is in the University of Waterloo actuarial science & mathematics program; Ontario scholar, Olivia Humber who is pursuing criminology studies at Carleton University; Trent University business administration program student, Oshane Harris; University of Waterloo student, Adaijah Wilson whose aim is to become a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries; Carlton Darby who is in the University of Waterloo chemical engineering program; aspiring paediatric nurse, Melanie Manning and Jamaican international students, Winston Prince and Chevez Mattrasingh who are enrolled in Ryerson University’s chemical engineering and Durham College renewable energy programs, respectively.

Former JCA president, Audrey Campbell, donated a bursary in the name of her parents (Edgar and Enid Campbell) to Maple High School Grade 11 student, Jordaine Daley, who is enrolled in the organization’s Saturday Morning Tutorial program. The 16-year-old aspires to be an athletic therapist or chiropractor.

In the keynote address, Jamaican-born provincial Minister of Education, Mitzie Hunter, said she was inspired by the awardees’ stories.

“You are proof that hard work pays off and that courage and personal fortitude can propel you to such great heights,” she said. “This evening shines a light on those within our community who are beating the odds. Sadly, too often, those odds are stacked against students in the Black community and the systemic challenges they face can be crippling to a student’s growth, development and ability to contribute back to society in their adult years.”

Hunter urged the scholarship winners to dream big and boldly, remain humble, grounded and studious and be ambitious and unrelenting as they chart a course forward.

“Never be afraid to make mistakes and know that asking for help and guidance is a sign of strength, not weakness,” she said. “Because, around you in every corner of your circle are people invested in your success.”

JCA president, Adaoma Patterson, congratulated the recipients and reminded them that they have an obligation to give back.

“Remember you didn’t arrive here alone and there is a bigger community that laid the foundation upon which you are standing and who are supporting you,” she said. “Don’t forget to take advantage of the many opportunities that will come your way and when you have reached your initial goal, reach back and give back.”

The JCA has presented nearly $500,000 in scholarships to 440 students since the awards program was launched 14 years ago.