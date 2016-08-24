Admin Wednesday July 27 2016 in Entertainment ByWednesday July 27 2016 in

During the JAMBANA One World Festival, the next JAMBANA Idol will be crowned and win cash prizes, as well as a coveted spot to perform as part of the JAMBANA 2017 lineup in front of 20,000 + attendees.

Presented by Western Union, JAMBANA Idol is a modern-day twist on the Jones & Jones Talent Search which began in the late 80s in Toronto. JAMBANA Idol gives budding performers the chance to submit their talents in music, dance, spoken word or comedy online via JAMBANA.COM/IDOL. The top five entrants selected will perform in the finals of the contest on Sunday, July 31.

First prize is $1,000, second and third prize is $500 and the 2016 JAMBANA Idol winner secures a spot on JAMBANA 2017. The July 31 JAMBANA lineup includes Judy Mowatt, Glen Washington and Jahmali. First, second and third-place winners will perform again on Monday, August 1 and share the stage that day with headliners King Yellowman and the Sagittarius band, Mikey Spice and four-time JUNO winner Exco Levi.

Jones & Jones has a history of discovering great talent and bringing it to stages both nationally and internationally. Denise Jones, President of Jones & Jones, is the Founding Chair of the Best Reggae Recording Category in the JUNO Awards.

“We continue to get a great deal of email and phone calls from aspiring artists who want a chance to perform on the JAMBANA One World Festival stage,” said Jesse Jones, son of the company’s founders, Allan and Denise Jones. “We know the next ‘great’ is in our midst. JAMBANA Idol creates a stage for those with a dream to shine. We provide the platform and it’s their job to wow the crowd of 20,000. Last year was fantastic and we expect 2016 to continue to raise the bar.”

The JAMBANA One World Festival will be held on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1 at the Markham Fair Grounds, 10801 McCowan Road at Elgin Mills, Markham. The Festival runs from 1:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days and doors open at 12 p.m.

Tickets are available for various community outlets and ticketgateway.com. Visit JAMBANA.com for more info.

