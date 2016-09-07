Admin Wednesday January 21 2015 in News ByWednesday January 21 2015 in

The Gates of Edgehill, Jamaica’s newest affordable gated community, will be presented to southern Ontarians next week. The event will feature dinner, presentations and information for prospective buyers.

The luxury community, nestled in a quiet residential area of St. Mary that overlooks the ocean, minutes away from Ocho Rios, is the latest project by Canadian financier, David Morrison of Morrison Financial and real estate developer, Rollyn Bennett.

Morrison Financial, which is providing the funding for Edgehill Homes, has had a long and endearing relationship with Jamaica.

“We financed our first development in Jamaica in 1996 and I continue to visit the land of way more than wood and water frequently,” said Morrison.

The Gates of Edgehill, a collection of 300 units designed for comfortable living, vacation or retirement, offers an outstanding community experience. Its strategic location, slightly above street level, provides an amazing view of the ocean for many of the lots. The over 63-acre property is all inclusive and showcases the beauty of Jamaica’s north coast. Amenities include a club house, infinity pool, tennis courts and a walking trail.

Bennett, the president and founder of Edgehill Homes, began his career in financing in Canada. He has had a longstanding business partnership with Morrison.

“I am passionate about Jamaica and now call both countries my home and am delighted to create this extension to Edgehill’s history of bringing better housing at affordable prices,” he said.

Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Canada, Janice Miller, Jamaica’s Consul General in Toronto, Lloyd Wilks and Morrison will attend the launch.

Partners on the Gates of Edgehill’s Canada launch include the Victoria Mutual Building Society, Jamaica National, JAMPRO, Kazembe and Associates, Jamaica Tourist Board and Palomino Gordon-Palomino Real Estate Lawyers. Prestige Realty is the preferred real estate agency on the Gates of Edgehill.

“There is excitement in the market in Canada and Jamaica and we are pleased to present the three models which range from The Diana at 1,020 sq. ft. to The Elizabeth at 1,340 and tops out at The Victoria covering 1,547 sq. ft.,” said Patricia Longmore of Prestige Realty.

The launch of the Gates of Edgehill will be held on Tuesday, January 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Jamaican Canadian Centre, 995 Arrow Road, Toronto. Reservation is required.

To RSVP, call 905-452-1911, or email: rsvp@jonesandjones.ca.