KINGSTON: The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has appointed Judith Green as head of its operations in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Green, a Jamaican, is responsible for coordinating the IFC’s program of investments and advisory services in several countries, including Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, St. Lucia and Suriname. She will also manage the IFC’s relationships with regional governments, donors and private sector stakeholders.

“Judith brings tremendous professional experience and a deep knowledge of the Caribbean market,” said Luc Grillet, the IFC’s Senior Manager for Central America and the Caribbean. “Through her leadership, we look forward to continuing our strong track record in the region, serving our clients and providing opportunities where they are needed most.”

Green, a certified accountant, joined the IFC in 2011 as a Senior Investment Officer tasked with identifying business opportunities and actively managing portfolio projects in Jamaica. In 2013, she took external service leave to head the Government of Jamaica’s Coordination and Implementation Unit which successfully coordinated and monitored the implementation of various targets and initiatives under the Government’s International Monetary Fund Extended Fund Facility. She returned to the IFC in April 2016.

“I look forward to working with our long term partners and forging new relationships, both with the private and public sectors, that support this region’s tremendous potential,” said Green, who will be based in Kingston.

“IFC is deeply committed to working with the region’s governments to improve the business environment and increase competitiveness in addition to making private sector investments that support inclusive growth and job creation. Our expertise in successfully structuring public-private partnerships is also an area in which we can work with governments to support their capital expenditure programs and asset divestiture plans.”

The IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. As of last month, its committed investment portfolio in the Caribbean (including Haiti and the Dominican Republic) stood at nearly US$900 million across a variety of sectors, including financial markets, infrastructure, information and communication technology, manufacturing and services, and education.