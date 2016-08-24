Is Marcus Garvey’s economic development approach relevant?
By Dr. AJAMU NANGWAYA
When many Pan-Afrikanists engage in conversations about Marcus Garvey and the achievements of his Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), they usually express unbridled praise for the economic development approach of the organization and its founder. But the devil is always in the details.
Marcus Garvey was born on August 17, 1887 in a racist, colonial environment that was hostile to the interests of Afrikan-Jamaicans. During the years 1910-1914, Garvey travelled to a number of countries in Latin America and Europe and this experience brought a high level of awareness of the exploited condition of Afrikans. Garvey created the UNIA in July 1914 in Jamaica and went to the United States in March 1916.
The United States became the organization’s headquarters and prime site of its success and failure. According to Garvey in the book, The Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey, by 1921 the UNIA had “900 branches with an approximate membership of 6,000,000”. Garvey’s claim about the number of members has not been independently confirmed.
Garvey’s commitment to self-reliance and liberation of the global Afrikan community led him to place a strong emphasis on business development. In Philosophy and Opinions, he declares: “Chance has never yet satisfied the hope of a suffering people. Action, self-reliance, the vision of self and the future have been the only means by which the oppressed have seen and realized the light of freedom.”
Self-reliant economic development is actually a key element of an oppressed group’s strategy to develop the alternative economic institutions and practices today, which will serve as the seeds of the liberated society of tomorrow. Collective self-reliance will bolster the extent to which an oppressed group or country is able to withstand the pressure or punishment of its enemies.
In the promotion of self-reliance and economic development, Garvey presented a compelling vision of racial upliftment to the labouring classes. He believed that the Afrikan working class could be mobilized behind an anti-colonial project.
C.L.R. James remarked on Garvey’s ability to inspire and organize the Afrikan masses:
“He deliberately aimed at the poorest, most downtrodden and humiliated Negroes. The millions who followed him, the devotion and the money they contributed, show where we can find the deepest strength of the working class movement, the coiled springs of power which lie there waiting for the party which can unloose them.”
Even before the independence movements or national liberation struggles in Afrika and the Caribbean, Garvey demonstrated the possibility of bringing the people onto the stage of history. However, Rupert Lewis reported in his text, Marcus Garvey: Anti-Colonial Champion, that the now defunct Workers Party of Jamaica saw the Garvey movement as an “alliance of the proletariat and the petty bourgeoisie albeit under petty bourgeois leadership”.
In the effort to “create a new people”, Garvey practised a race-first economic development framework. The late Garvey scholar, Tony Martin, provides a scope of the UNIA’s portfolio of businesses in his book, Race First: The Ideological and Organizational Struggles of Marcus Garvey and the Universal Improvement Association. The UNIA operated laundries, tailoring business, grocery stores, a printing press, a doll making company, the Negro World newspaper, a hat making establishment, a shipping company, restaurants and a hotel. It had assets such as trucks and buildings and hundreds of employees.
The range of businesses operated by UNIA is still impressive to many Pan-Afrikanists, but they are not mindful of the lessons that should be learned from the UNIA and Garvey’s business practices.
W.E.B. Du Bois’ article “Marcus Garvey” in the book Marcus Garvey and the Vision of Africa, outlines Garvey and the UNIA’s loose financial management practices, inexperience in the shipping business that led to buying unworthy ships at inflated prices and Garvey’s top-down management and leadership style, and lack of knowledge of the investment of capital. Du Bois also said that Garvey “had few trained and staunched assistants” to operate the Black Star Line, the flagship enterprise of the UNIA.
In spite of the positive elements of economic Garveyism, it is not appropriate for Afrikan liberation in the 21st century. Many current Garveyites tend to ignore the fact that Garvey’s economic development approach was based on reproducing the exploitative system of capitalism, which would continue to oppress the Afrikan working class.
Our engagement with capitalism, as enslaved Afrikans and wage slaves today, provides us with lived experience of this economic system that puts profit before the needs of the people. Furthermore, capitalism enables the ruling class minority to economically, socially and politically dominate the working class majority.
Garvey was quite insistent that capitalism was the path to economic development. In the book Message to the People: The Course of African Philosophy, he had this to say about capitalism:
“As a fact, the capitalist of today was the labourer or worker of yesterday… Hence, the man who wants to go into business commercially, industrially or agriculturally, and win a fortune for himself, cannot and should not be a Communist, because Communism robs the individual of his personal initiative and ambition or the results thereof. Democracy (interchangeable with capitalism), therefore, is the kind of government that offers the individual the opportunity to rise from a labourer to the status of a capitalist or employer.”
In Philosophy and Opinions, Garvey asserts: “Capitalism is necessary to the progress of the world, and those who unreasonably and wantonly oppose or fight against it are enemies to human advancement.”
Garvey naively called for the state to place constraints on “capitalistic interests”. He might have been unaware of the fact that the state serves and protects the interests of the economic elite.
Du Bois’ “new economic solidarity” proposal of the 1930s is still relevant to Afrikan liberation. It called for the creation of a network of consumer and worker cooperatives in order to meet the need of Afrikan-Americans for goods, services and employment. Du Bois promoted his program as a way to advance Afrikan political empowerment and challenge the dog-eat-dog system of capitalism. You may explore Du Bois’ cooperative economic thoughts in “A Negro Nation Within the Nation” in the book, W.E.B. Du Bois Speaks: Speeches and Addresses, 1920-1963.
I read YOUR article and I found your article to have a lot of holes. 1. You stated that Garvey’s OWN claim of 6 million members under his banner has NEVER been independently confirmed. Yet you also quote from one of our own scholars (C.L.R James) in your article wherein he said ““He (Garvey) deliberately aimed at the poorest, most downtrodden and humiliated Negroes. THE MILLIONS (Plural) who followed him, the devotion and the money they contributed, SHOW where we can find the deepest strength of the working class movement…”. C.L.R James is academically stating that Garvey had Millions following him, and I can accept his evaluation as being sufficient enough. 2. The petty bourgeois leadership that Rupert Lewis claims infected the UNIA is what happens to every mass organization when they are being infiltrated by self seeking Negroes (name me one organization on earth that isn’t plagued by snobs who want to take over strong movements, I’ll wait…). 3. Then you quoted from W.E.B. Du Bois; as if that could ever be a source. Du Bois was a government collaborator who worked with the same Petty bourgeoisie leaders that you claim to despise. What kind of Negro would be willing to work with the state office to have a black leader deported? None other than a treasonous traitor would do such a thing. Garvey amassing Millions in support is what elicited the government to put together a band of Negroes against him!! And we know the government sent in spies and had them infiltrate the leadership circles, to cause all of that financial mismanagement. 4. AND THEN YOU MAKE THE WILDEST CLAIM OF ALL…you yourself said – “Garvey’s economic development approach was based on reproducing the exploitative system of capitalism, which would continue to oppress the Afrikan working class”. Brotha that flies in the face of what you said C.L.R James said, which was: “(Garvey) deliberately aimed at the poorest, most downtrodden and humiliated Negroes. The millions who followed him, the devotion and the money they contributed, show where we can find THE DEEPEST STRENGTH OF THE WORKING CLASS MOVEMENT”. So how on one end is Garvey being considered a threat to the working class and then he’s also its Hero at the same time??? The problem I have with articles like this one is that they always quote little snippets of Garvey without understanding that Garveyism in and of itself was trying to make us competitive in the chess game in which we find ourselves in. If we can’t become the owners and the employers of our own race Ajamu, then what the hell would you propose us to be? Here’s another Garvey snippet that sums up what Garvey taught even more – “Negro producers, Negro distributors, Negro consumers! The world of Negroes can be self contained. We desire earnestly to deal with the rest of the world, but if the rest of the world desire not, we seek not” (Now what is so wrong with that picture? Huh?). I swear on all of the Afrikan gods and godesses that Negroes like to intellectually masturbate too much and it all amounts to Cowardice at the end of the day because 95% of you haven’t got a business or some land that you can pass down to your Children when you die – which means we’ve effectively killed off the future of our children. WEB Du Bois’s “A Negro Nation Within the Nation” IS PATENT GARVEYISM RE-WORDED LOL.
Hi Meroe/Waleed,
Garvey claimed that the UNIA had 6 million members and not 6 million followers.
Garvey’s six million members are the paid-up members in the UNIA’s divisions and chapters across the world.
C.L.R. James reference to millions of people following is not a reference to paid-up members…just admirers or followers.
Comrade, Garvey referred to 6,000,000 members in “Philosophy and Opinions” so you are free to check his actual words.
Garvey was a part of the petite bourgeois leadership and he had other members of the leadership who were petite bourgeois or had petite bourgeois aspirations.
They were not members of the revolutionary petite bourgeoisie. They were bourgeois elements who would have thrived under Garvey’s capitalist agenda.
You are talking about snobbery. I am focusing on class interests and class power.
Du Bois was wrong in being a part of a program that advocated for the persecution of Garvey by the state.
We should take lessons from the way Du Bois and Garvey engaged in vicious personal attacks on each other when the differences between them were political.
Du Bois’s evaluation of the UNIA and Garvey’s business practices was even-tempered and grounded in concrete reality. Please take the opportunity to read the article so that you will be in a position to comment in an informed manner.
Garvey was a threat to the working-class because his “Negro Republic” would have enshrined the system of capitalism that’s designed to exploit the labour of the labouring classes and to dominate them in the wider society.
The base of the Garvey Movement was the labouring classes but the ideological foundation of Economic Garveyism was hostile to the strategic interests of the working-class.
The members of the working-class have no or limited class consciousness. Therefore, they will become attached to petite bourgeois elements who will exploit them based an appeal to race, nationalism, gender, religion, regionalism and other relevant factors.
Garvey’s “Negro producers, Negro distributors, Negro consumers” would all be operating under Garvey’s beloved economic system – capitalism.
To what extent are you suggesting that Garvey was under the influence when he expressed his profound love and commitment to capitalism?
Du Bois’s cooperative economics was fundamentally different from Economic Garveyism.
Du Bois’s “group economy” proposal was based on the attempt to liquidate capitalism. Garvey could not get enough of that exploitative economic system called capitalism.
I am for a society that is classless, stateless and self-managed by the people…no bosses or rulers over the people.
Regulated capitalism or pure capitalism should not be conflated with Imperialism or neo-colonialism. Much of the large scale acquisition of resources and the securing of corporate interest was done, and is continued to be done so by way of aggressive military action. This is not true capitalism, it is military statism.
Wherever we find a people nationalizing their nations mineral wealth and resources we always find a CIA backed coup of that government, safeguarding the corporate interests of the coup plotter’s financiers. Would these corporations really dare to exploit a sovereign state without the support of a standing military? This no longer represents free enterprise or true capitalism that is free from intervention. Garvey was right in that the aspirations of man and his desire to utilize his talents should not be hampered.