By Pat Watson

It’s been a couple of days now since most children have once again transformed into students. The temperature still feels like summer but the activities are turning to fall and winter. For those just starting school, the children themselves are excited about seeing their classmates. Some starting at a new school went to the first day of class worrying about making new friends.

Some parents may express relief that the children are back in school but, as always, the concerns for parents in this community are more than just the usual.

Within this community, parents have to ensure that they advise their children about how to equip themselves to respond to matters of racial identity. It is better to have those conversations before matters requiring the discussion arise.

Not unlike the argument raised in the matter of the timing for sex education, parents need to consider the best time to talk with their children about race relations in their school experience.

Aside from the Africentric Alternative elementary school in North York and the alternative high school in Scarborough, where are the truly safe spaces for Black students within the mainstream education system?

After all, there is likely not a single Black person who has received their academic education in this city, indeed in this province, who has not been confronted or confounded by the attitudes of some teachers’ or fellow students’ misconceptions or harmful biases.

Black activism facilitated by social media means that within the arriving generation of Black youth, there would be a personal challenge to come to terms with where they locate themselves in this new era.

That includes the rise in the profile of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and, more particular to us, the Toronto chapter (BLM-TO).

Lawyer and community activist, Anthony Morgan, wrote a recent thoughtful response as a guideline to students returning to school who may face questions about their position on the protests headed by BLM-TO and similar efforts of activism.

For those who have access to the Internet the article, “A Letter to Black Students” can be found at the following link: http://ricochet.media/en/1376/a-letter-to-black-students.

For those who are not able to get access, an important point in the article is to alert students that they may likely be asked, whether by teachers or by other students, to state a position.

Morgan advises that the matter is a personal one, and that Black students should not feel coerced into a discussion not of their choosing if they do not wish to participate.

Matters of racism and race relations can be froth with emotion and complexity. A good deal of groundwork is required starting at home in preparing Black students. While they continue through the regular school system they have to have solid support.

We cannot overlook the numbers that lose interest and end up as a statistic among students who do not complete high school because they become discouraged by the prevailing culture of low expectations and callous disregard.

For Black students being prepared for the new school year isn’t only about having a new backpack and new outfit for the first day. Those of us who have been there and done that know only too well the burden of navigating with little support expressions of racism coming especially from authority figures in the classroom.

A note on setting a bad example…

After the Conservatives lost the federal election, Kellie Leitch gave a tearful apology for being the face and voice of that “barbaric cultural practices hotline” pitch. Leitch has now thrown her hat into the ring for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada and it seems she’s back riding that horse again. She recently sent out a communication to the party faithful raising the question of screening potential immigrants for “anti-Canadian values”. This sounds too much like U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s “ideological certification” of immigrants message. Well, at least we know what Leitch is made of.

Pat Watson is the author of the e-book, In Through a Coloured Lens. Twitter @patprose.