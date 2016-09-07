COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Tom Godfrey

The bomb threats, sound system sabotage and police intimidation tactics failed to stop the thousands of Blacks who marched on Washington, D.C. and changed the course of the civil rights movement.

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the historic march by Blacks and some Whites on Washington, D.C. that was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in which he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

On August 28, 1963, Dr. King and other prominent citizens led more than 250,000 men, women and children who had travelled from across the U.S. to march for jobs and freedom in a rally that ended at the Lincoln Memorial.

There were many die-hard activists from Canada who made the long trek to attend the rally, which was one of the largest for human rights in U.S. history.

Organizers of the event recalled receiving bomb threats at their homes and offices warning them to stop the protest. Even The Los Angeles Times newspaper received a message claiming its headquarters would be bombed unless it printed a message calling President John F. Kennedy a “n***** lover”.

The event’s sound system was sabotaged and tensions against the march also led to five flights being grounded that day due to bomb threats. One man even called the FBI to say he would put a hole between King’s eyes. The FBI, it is said, did not respond.

But the many threats and warnings did not halt the marchers from arriving in D.C. on more than 2,000 buses, 21 chartered trains, 10 chartered jets and uncounted cars. In fact, all regularly scheduled planes, trains and buses were filled to capacity.

Joining them were top Hollywood stars, such as Sammy Davis Jr., Charlton Heston, Marlon Brando, Sidney Poitier, Ossie Davis and Harry Belafonte. Performing on stage were Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Peter, Paul and Mary; Mahalia Jackson and others.

The event helped to spark many positive developments for Blacks in the U.S, and elsewhere, including passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which is considered one of the crowning legislative achievements of the civil rights movement.

The Act ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex or national origin. It was proposed by Kennedy and signed into law by his successor, Lyndon B. Johnson.

It also led to passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which is considered a landmark law for banning racial discrimination in all voting in the U.S. Before being allowed to legally vote, some Blacks protested through the Selma Voting Rights Movement, which staged a number of marches.

In one march to Montgomery, Alabama on March 7, 1965, some 17 demonstrators, who were demanding an end to discrimination in voter registration, were beaten with billy clubs and sprayed with tear gas by police at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in an incident now dubbed “Bloody Sunday”.

Two days later, King led another, yet largely symbolic march, to the bridge but was forced to turn back due to barricades placed across the road being manned by armed state troopers.

Demonstrations were held in cities across the U.S. to show solidarity with the Selma marchers.

One must note that back then in the U.S. South, a system of legal discrimination, known as Jim Crow laws, oppressed Black Americans from prospering in business, government, education and other areas.

In some places Blacks were prevented from voting through intimidation and violence and it was a time then when 21 U.S. states banned interracial marriage, which was allowed in most of Canada.

That watershed march and King’s memorable speech, which has been dubbed for use in countless hip hop tunes and videos, will continue to live forever in the hearts of many people for generations to come.