By RON FANFAIR

Born in Oro in 1894 a century before the town merged with Medonte 22 years ago, Susie Thompson relocated to Toronto and wed Albert Hunte.

The couple had two children, Sherwood Hunte – who died in the 1940s – and younger sister, Wilma Mercury who turns 84 in October.

Nearly 3,984 kilometres away in Vernon, British Columbia resides Joan Nemeth, whose father was Thompson-Hunte’s brother.

While researching her family’s roots with her granddaughter’s assistance, Nemeth came across a photograph of Mercury whose husband Al Mercury – a stalwart in the city’s Black community – passed away in April 1998.

“As soon as I saw Wilma’s photo, I knew exactly who she was,” said Nemeth who moved to the west coast from St. Catharines 27 years ago.

The cousins reunited for the first time in 65 years last weekend at the Oro African Methodist Episcopal Church dedication.

“It’s the third time I have come back to Ontario since I moved to British Columbia and this homecoming is special because I was able to reunite with family members and meet some for the first time,” said Nemeth.

Built in 1849 by freed slaves who were granted land after the War of 1812, community members preserved the church for nearly 75 years before it was abandoned in the 1920s. The Township of Oro-Medonte later took ownership of the church and adjoining cemetery to maintain and preserve the site.

It’s believed that the body of Richard Pierpoint and remains of Coloured Corps soldiers are buried in the cemetery. Born in Senegal, Pierpoint – who proposed the establishment of the all-Black military unit that was the Coloured Corps – was captured as a teenager and shipped as a slave across the Atlantic Ocean to British North America, where he was sold to a military officer.

When the American Revolutionary War started, he enlisted on the British side in Butler’s Rangers that was stationed in Fort Niagara. After the war, he was granted 200 acres in St. Catharines.

In 2003, the oldest African log church still standing in North America was designated a national historic site.

Closed to the public because its structural integrity was compromised, the Vaughan African Canadian Association (VACA) stepped up to the plate two years ago to save the historic place of worship.

In October 2014, VACA and the Township of Oro-Medonte collaborated to submit a funding application to the Ontario Trillium Foundation, which awarded VACA a $121,200 grant. A total of $94,200 was used to help restore the church, while the remaining $27,000 went towards developing and distributing a children’s picture book about the church and supporting an interactive historical school program.

“When I first visited the church last year, it was a dilapidated structure and the roof and pews were in bad shape,” said VACA executive director, Shernett Martin. “It was literally falling apart. Our organization has done a lot of important work in its 14 years of existence, but nothing compares with this project.”

The children’s picture book, Facing the Rising Sun, costs $25 and can be obtained through vacaorg.com.

Martin said the money accrued from the sales will go towards producing additional copies and the organization’s youth programs.

“We just want to see this book read, appreciated and shared in the community,” she said.

Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, joined Ontario Black History Society president, Nikki Clarke; historian, Dr. Afua Cooper; former Member of Parliament, Jean Augustine; provincial Progressive Conservative Party leader, Patrick Brown; Toronto Argonauts vice-chair, Michael “Pinball” Clemons and local politicians at the dedication ceremony.

“This church is a substantial presence and a clear testament to the strength of the community that appreciates its great work and seeks to preserve it,” said Dowdeswell. “It seems to me that the church is at the heart of several stories that are fundamental to us all in Ontario and Canada. It’s the story of Black settlement in Canada, the search for freedom and equality and Oro-Medonte, a place where people have settled in search of opportunity and dignity.”

As part of the restoration, a chimney was moved to the centre of the roof, double doors were installed at the front, the floor boards were replaced and a round chandelier with candles hang from the ceiling above the wooden pews and raised pulpit in front of the whitewashed walls.

There is still, however, original wainscoting and ceiling boards.

Oro-Medonte Mayor, Harry Hughes, said the restored church still has some of the markings left behind by the early settlers.

“The thing that stood out for me was that when we removed a section of the log, there were original fingerprints of the Blacks who chinked the church with mud when they built it,” he said.

A few years ago, the Township of Oro-Medonte launched the “Journey to Freedom” fundraising online campaign to raise $140,000 for the restoration project. A total of $95,651 was raised.

The federal government contributed nearly $78,000 towards the church’s restoration.

Members of Parliament, Bruce Smith of Simcoe North and Alex Nuttall of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, attended the event.

“As we think back and dwell on the history that this church and area represents, it’s all about legacy today,” said Nuttall. “It’s a legacy that was honoured first with land and opportunity here for lives that were saved and fought for in the War of 1812. Over time, this legacy has been preserved and we certainly honour it today.”

Descendants Rochelle McDowell, who is retired, and her brother, Dennis Jackson, drove from Michigan and Brantford respectively for the dedication of the church located at Old Barrie Rd. and Oro-Medonte Line 3. They are the great-grandchildren of late Oro Medonte resident, George Wallace Thompson whose two marriages produced 14 children, one of whom is Susie Thompson-Hunte.

Succumbing to tuberculosis in 1929 at age 58, he’s buried in the adjoining cemetery.

“This is a very proud moment for us,” said McDowell.

The siblings are also the great-grandchildren of Albert Jackson who was Canada’s first Black postman. He died in 1918.