By Pat Watson

Stephen Harper, Canada’s 22nd prime minister, made a quiet announcement last Friday afternoon on Facebook and Twitter that he is now completely stepping away from politics. With that, we have come to the end of a distinct chapter in Canadian politics.

It was characteristic of Harper to announce that he is resigning from his post as Member of Parliament for Calgary Heritage (formerly Calgary Southwest) by way of his social media accounts. The man is an introvert. His announcement following the Liberal Party of Canada’s federal election win last October was similarly low-key.

Many who have found his leadership, shall we say, disagreeable, greeted his final uncoupling from political duty with celebration. Among them, there was little balanced appraisals of what he did well for the country, what policies garnered a grade of A, B or C. Their main sentiment was, “don’t let the door hit you on the way out”.

Harper’s legacy will of course be parsed for a long time to come in more balanced fashion by historians and others with an interest in Canadian politics, but it isn’t too soon to look at the effects of his tenure which, from here, presented too much concern for some sectors of Canadian society and not enough for others. By others, I mean the most vulnerable and needy.

Harper seemed to uphold an image of Canadians that looked like his own family, a middle-class couple with two children. Single parents and couples without children did not reap the same benefits. Many of the tax credits created during his tenure reflected that nuclear family ideal.

His policies and those of his finance minister – the late Jim Flaherty held the post for most of Harper’s term – seemed to go after people who for any number of reasons did not hold a nine to five, 12-months-a-year type of job. His narrowing of stipulations to qualify for employment insurance is a reminder of that. East coast fishermen, most of whom can only work seasonally, may never forget Harper for that.

During Harper’s tenure, the prison population increased dramatically. His law-and-order platform was responsible for that, along with the construction of more prisons.

Well, that’s what Conservatives do. They keep things tight. Except, Harper inherited a multi-billion-dollar surplus from the prior Liberal government and whittled that away while running deficit budgets for seven of the nine years that his group was managing the country’s affairs. Cutting the Goods and Services tax by one cent was nice, but then not nice in the larger effect. That also contributed to the deficit, some $150 billion.

It took some nifty bookkeeping in the run up to the elections in October to allow the Conservatives to claim they were finally in the black.

Then of course there were the final ugly moments in the 2015 campaign to hold on to power. The use of the cultural identifier, “old stock Canadians”, which Harper raised during a leaders’ debate was controversial.

The dog whistle expression gave way to disturbing attempts to win the election by demonizing Muslims and people from other cultures who have made Canada their home. Remember the hotline the Conservatives set up so that people could report any barbaric practices? We would have to call that a low point in Canadian politics.

All that have Harper’s name attached to it.

Although Harper was a Torontonian, from Etobicoke actually, he has long made Calgary his home. To suggest that at least people there are mourning the end of his political career is to not see how much central Canada has changed.

Of course, he will have those who appreciated his Conservative stance. And, of course those who functioned alongside him in the House of Commons will politely thank him. That’s the civil thing to do. But, from many, Harper was what they had feared he would be. In that, he did not disappoint.

Pat Watson is the author of the e-book, In Through a Coloured Lens. Twitter @patprose.