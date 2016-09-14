Admin Wednesday September 14 2016 in Caribbean ByWednesday September 14 2016 in

GEORGETOWN: The Government of Guyana plans to establish an onshore oil and gas facility as it seeks to fully optimize opportunities in petroleum exploration and production.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, working in conjunction with the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Business, says the facility is part of several measures intended to ensure that Guyana stays on the right trajectory in the development of the oil and gas industry.

“The development of onshore infrastructure is critical to the success of the offshore oil and gas activities, and it is expected that this logistics and supply base will be able to serve the sector as a whole,” it said in a statement.

“Government believes that as the industry continues to evolve, early plans must be put in place to harness the synergies and benefits that will arise from this and other necessary infrastructure, including providing much needed employment to large numbers of Guyanese.”

Onshore facilities usually include shipyard, port facilities oil field waste disposal, oil spill response, electric power infrastructure, support and heliport facilities, platform fabrication support, among other services.

The government is reviewing several locations for the establishment of the facility that is expected to be established in collaboration with the private sector in a public/private partnership.