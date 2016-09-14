Quick Links

Share News » Caribbean » Guyana to develop onshore oil and gas facility

Guyana to develop onshore oil and gas facility

By Admin Wednesday September 14 2016 in Caribbean
COMMENTS
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading ... Loading ...


 

GEORGETOWN: The Government of Guyana plans to establish an onshore oil and gas facility as it seeks to fully optimize opportunities in petroleum exploration and production.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, working in conjunction with the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Business, says the facility is part of several measures intended to ensure that Guyana stays on the right trajectory in the development of the oil and gas industry.

“The development of onshore infrastructure is critical to the success of the offshore oil and gas activities, and it is expected that this logistics and supply base will be able to serve the sector as a whole,” it said in a statement.

“Government believes that as the industry continues to evolve, early plans must be put in place to harness the synergies and benefits that will arise from this and other necessary infrastructure, including providing much needed employment to large numbers of Guyanese.”

Onshore facilities usually include shipyard, port facilities oil field waste disposal, oil spill response, electric power infrastructure, support and heliport facilities, platform fabrication support, among other services.

The government is reviewing several locations for the establishment of the facility that is expected to be established in collaboration with the private sector in a public/private partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Columnists

Arnold A. AugusteArnold Auguste Why all this killing? ...MORE
Tom GodfreyTom Godfrey Call to screen new immigrants on ‘values’ draws outrage ...MORE
Patrick HunterPatrick Hunter Canada and its peacekeeper role ...MORE
Pat WatsonPat Watson Mainstream media out of pace with changing times ...MORE
Murphy BrownMurphy Browne African-Americans vilified for condemning racial violence ...MORE
Lennox FarrellLennox Farrell One’s choices can overcome one’s circumstances ...MORE
Dr. AJAMU NANGWAYADr. Ajamu Nangwaya How trade unions co-opt anti-racism resistance ...MORE

Archives

           

Related Posts:

READ SHARE ONLINE. CHECK OUT THE VITUAL ARCHIVES

Can't get to a store to pick up Share? Read it online in its entirety. Page after page! Just as the hard copy!

Click here for full Virtual Archive
Download Share App

Download Share App for Android smartphones here.

 

×