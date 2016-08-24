Admin Wednesday August 24 2016 in News ByWednesday August 24 2016 in

By RON FANFAIR

Grenadian nationals in Canada are no longer required to purchase American currency to obtain a passport at the consulate.

Effective immediately, they can pay in Canadian dollars to replace an expired, lost, stolen or damaged passport. The fee to replace an expired passport is $130 while individuals who lose or damage their travel document will have to fork out $325 to replace it.

Previously, nationals were required to pay US$125 for a new passport and US$250 if it was lost, stolen or damaged.

Grenadian consul general, Derrick James, said the change was made after consultations with Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, who is also the Minister of Finance.

“This is something that nationals have been requesting and I am so happy we are able to accommodate them,” said James who assumed the post of Grenada’s top diplomat in Toronto six months ago. “I thought it was unfair to ask our nationals to go to a bank, perhaps stand in a line for a considerable period of time, and then have to pay a fee if they were buying a money order to get their travel document. This is one way of making life easier for nationals who would now also have some extra cash in their pockets which they might consider sending back to their birth country.”

Nationals could also acquire police records in about two weeks through the consulate which is facilitating seven new services.

Grenadians in Canada can use the consulate to apply for birth, marriage and death certificates; make changes on birth certificates; adopt a child and import dogs and cats to Grenada.

“The consulate is here to serve people in an efficient and effective way and that’s what we are going to do,” said James, a former honorary consul general in the United States.”

Located at 90 Eglinton Ave. E, Suite 605, the consulate launched a quarterly four-page newsletter last Friday.

“When I accepted the call to serve the people of Canada, one of my primary goals was to encourage our nationals to become more engaged with the office,” said James. “As part of this outreach, we have decided to launch an electronic newsletter. We are currently in the process of updating our website and it will appear there in the future. In the meantime, we are asking nationals interested in getting the newsletter to send us their mailing information.”

The inaugural newsletter has a story on the Grenada government’s decision to attach Rio Olympics 400-metre silver medalist Kirani James’ name to the new athletic stadium and information on the new passport fees and services the consulate is offering, a community corner with upcoming events in the Grenadian community and the October 27 constitutional referendum.

A two-thirds majority is needed to make amendments to the constitution.

Senator Peter David, who was in Toronto last weekend for the 10th annual Grenada Day festival at Coronation Park, said the constitutional referendum is long overdue.

“There has never really being any discussion about the substance of the constitution since Grenada secured its independence in 1974,” he said. “It’s important that we have a discussion not only for the purpose of amending it, but also for the purpose of understanding it. One of the real tragic things about our communities in the Caribbean is that constitutions are not seen as documents that are part of our lives. Instead, they are viewed as something that exists above us.”

The proposed amendments relate to the term of office of the Prime Minister, the appointment of an opposition leader, rights & freedoms, the Caribbean Court of Justice & other justice-related matters, a fixed date for elections, the elections & boundaries commission and the Queen as head of state.

“The issue of Grenadians still swearing allegiance to the Queen is receiving quite a lot of attention,” said David. “I support the Queen being no longer the head of state. That’s a relic of our colonial past that needs to change. I am firmly in favour of us moving to republic status.”

Grenadians in the Diaspora aren’t eligible to vote in the referendum.