By RON FANFAIR

Family and friends celebrated the life of former YWCA Toronto president and community volunteer, Gloria Fallick, last Sunday night at the Royal Ontario Museum.

She passed away last month at age 80.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Fallick graduated from Compton High School in 1954. She and her first husband lived in Denmark for a few years before returning to California where she met Marty Fallick in 1966. They were married four years later and moved to Vancouver in 1972 with his children and her daughter, Mary Fallick.

“She was always full of life, especially when she was bopping around L.A. in her 1956 Porsche Speedster going from one jazz club to the other,” said Marty Fallick. “She was the kind of person that people accepted and loved.”

William Fallick, Marty’s son, said his stepmother was a wonderful role model.

“She showed us the work and dedication it took to be a successful role model,” he said. “She was an African-American woman in a rich White suburb, but she never let it define her or hold her back. She took her role as a parent very seriously and spent many hours educating us about diversity, its challenges and its importance. We became students of Black history and learned about the struggle for civil rights in America and later, the struggle against apartheid. She showed us a world that was bigger than West Vancouver and impressed on us the importance of tolerance and empathy.”

Even though he lost his mother when he was very young, Herman Fallick – the younger brother of William Fallick – said he had a fantastic childhood growing up.

“That was due mainly to Gloria and the way that she raised us all,” he said. “I had a very good role model growing up.”

In 1994, Fallick was Canada’s YWCA observer for South Africa’s first democratic elections and a year later she attended the International Women’s Summit and World YWCA Council meeting in Seoul, South Korea.

She co-chaired the city Task Force on Community Access & Equity set up in 1988, served on the committee that organized the February 11, 1990 celebration to mark Nelson Mandela’s prison release, and was a member of the Nelson Mandela Reception Committee in Toronto and the African National Congress-Mandela Support Coalition and founding member of the South-Africa-Canada Voter Education committee.

Fallick, who loved to travel and enjoyed jazz , the opera, ballet and fine dining, was also a member of the Task Force on the Churches and Corporate Responsibility set up as an ecumenical coalition of Canadian churches in 1975, Toronto Arts Against Apartheid and the International Defence & Aid Fund to South Arica that later became the Canadian-South African Co-operation.

In 1993, her volunteerism was recognized by the City of Toronto with the William Hubbard Race Relations award.

Nancy Singer, who met Fallick nearly four decades ago, said her long-time friend was exceptional.

“She was the first person I hired when I started at the former City of North York as an energy co-ordinator,” said Singer. “Gloria taught me how to deal with those 50-year-old male department heads who don’t take kindly to directives from females. She proved herself so adept that she went on to take over my position when I decided to leave for saner politics at the City of Toronto. She was part of all the important milestones in my life. She left us in Gloria style without any fuss.”

For nearly 25 years, Fallick – a retired City of Toronto energy auditor – was a regular client of Azan’s Beauty Salon whose founder, Kemeel Azan and his wife, Madge, attended the celebration.

“Gloria was an interesting woman,” said Azan who is considered a pioneer in Canada’s Black cosmetic industry. “She loved jazz and was American, so we spoke about music and the Black movement south of the border. She was just an amazing lady with a zest for life and someone who was unafraid of change.”

In the 1970s, Fallick discovered the beauty of Costa Rica which became her second home.

“I saw her last March and we spoke about Costa Rica which she relished a lot,” said Carl Cadogan, the Reception House Waterloo Region executive director who met Fallick in the mid-1980s when they served on the Black Secretariat board. “She was very pleased that she was walking without a cane after falling and breaking her hip. I was shocked when I learned of her passing through social media.”