By RON FANFAIR

Seeing herself reflected in advertisements at Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus stops across the city evokes mixed reactions from Emily Mills.

The Ryerson University graduate is featured in the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education 2016-17 advertising campaign.

“I never aspired to be in the spotlight,” she said. “I am accustomed to working behind the scenes planning strategy. At the same time, I think it’s important for young people to see they can succeed in the corporate world.”

Graduating with a journalism degree in 2005, Mills completed three public relations courses before securing full-time employment five years ago as a senior communications officer with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) communications, marketing & brand team.

“My goal was to complete the certificate program there, but I got hired after finishing internal public relations, reputation management and writing for public relations courses,” she said.

Mills said her experience at Ryerson the second time around was quite fulfilling in more ways than one.

“These courses helped to lay the foundation for my brand as a part-time entrepreneur and in my full-time corporate career,” she said. “My professors worked in the communications and public relations industry, so class assignments were relevant and practical. In addition to learning public relations theory, I also grasped how to apply it through hands-on learning. I trusted my instructors’ knowledge of current trends and issues and our classroom conversations were stimulating.”

A past assistant diversity producer at CTV News, supporting the network’s efforts to better reflect the diversity of Toronto by broadcasting stories about people of various ethnicities, faiths, abilities and sexual identities, Mills was a media relations and communications specialist for the Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC), an organization that works to better include skilled immigrants into the local labour market, when she joined the certificate program.

“It was tough to study while working full-time, but I loved it,” said Mills who has a music degree from York University. “I really valued the commitment my professors demonstrated to help us succeed. I would not have earned my position at CBC without professors like the late Irene Tysall who provided guidance and encouragement throughout the intense application process.”

While at Ryerson for a second stint, Mills befriended MaRS Discovery District program director, Lekan Olawoye who was pursuing a social work degree. They married two years later and the union has produced two children.

Five years ago, Mills met the late Raymond Chang for the first and last time at the annual Harry Jerome Awards ceremony where he was the recipient of the President’s Award.

“CBC was the media sponsor for the event that year and I was working on that file,” she said. “I feel like I have come full circle seeing that poster of myself, having positive experiences at Ryerson and actually meeting Ray Chang who has a school at Ryerson bearing his name.”

Dr. Marie Bountrogianni, the dean of the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education at Ryerson, said the campaign aims to attract a wide range of adult learners who have the desire to achieve their personal and professional goals.

“We wanted to feature learners who took advantage of The Chang’s School unique and innovative learning options to achieve more in their careers and make an impact in the community,” she said. “Emily’s experience and success are inspiring representations of the value and advantages that our career-focused adult learning environment gives to our learners.”

Shortly after graduating from Northern Secondary School in 1999 and receiving an Eva Smith bursary, Mills established a scholarship at her alma mater in the name of the late community worker who passed away 23 years ago.

She also started a women’s organization, “How She Hustles”, which is a space for Black and diverse women to network. The organization has also raised hundreds of dollars for charitable causes and promoted grassroots community organization projects.