By RON FANFAIR

After eight years on contract as director of the popular Jamaican creole courses at York University, Dr. Clive Forrester has moved on to the University of Waterloo as a full-time professor in the department of English Language & Literature.

He will teach six courses related to academic and technical writing and general linguistics.

Long term stability was the main reason Dr. Forrester made the change.

“When you are on contract, you have to wait for your turn,” he said. “My seniority was now starting to accrue, but there are many other contract professors ahead of me who would like their status to be converted to full-time. It was just time for me to move on.”

A presenter at the Society for Caribbean Linguistics 21st biennial conference in Jamaica earlier this month, Forrester has recommended one of his former University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona campus students to succeed him at York University.

“That individual has to be approved by the dean of the faculty of Liberal Arts & Professional Studies and satisfy certain immigration requirements,” he said. “Once those hurdles are cleared, I expect that person to be here sometime next year.”

Forrester was a UWI graduate student teaching linguistics courses at the university and academic writing at the University of Technology when he was selected to design a Jamaican creole course that could be taught at York University.

Arriving on campus in the summer of 2008, he created an introductory course for students with no background in the language to help develop their basic aural, conversational, reading and writing skills and an intermediate module for individuals with some knowledge of Jamaican creole.

In 2011, the Calabar Old Boys Association Canada chapter president proposed a third course that was accepted four years ago.

He also successfully applied for permanent residency for himself and Dahlia Thompson who was a UWI research assistant that he married in 2010. They received the status in 2012, the same year that he secured his doctorate in applied linguistics.

The Jamaican Creole courses at York University have been put on hold until Forrester’s successor is named.

“I expect the program will resume in the next academic (year) which will be in September 2017,” he said.

York University is the only academic institution outside Jamaica that offers Jamaican creole courses.