By Lennox Farrell

Wednesday May 18 2016

The Donald Trump Phenomenon is more like an outbreak than an awakening. More Zika than Zeitgeist. He is also the aw shucks! resurrection of Sarah Palin, two soulmates who thrive on having neither ideas nor ideals. But finger-pointing is doing the easy. The hard part is deciphering what spurs on the political and cultural phenomenon he is.

He flouts all the rules of civil discourse. He is brazenly misogynistic, referring to female opponents as if they were strumpets. And in a political culture in which being changeable is political poison, he actually thrives on being the unpredictable outsider, changing positions in ways that would spell the death-knell for other aspirants.

Among the easier answers available is that he represents on one side of the political spectrum what Bernie Sanders is on the left. For certain, they both represent the phenomena of ordinary Americans who, disaffected with professional Washington-type politicians in cahoots with Wall Street tycoons, are in open revolt. Ordinary, middle-class Americans and those lower down, are steaming-angry against a system that works for the 2% on the top of the food chain and against the 98% at the bottom.

They, low-waged American blue-collars, see how the Wall Street gray-flannels skimmed billions selling sub-prime mortgages the bubble of which burst into housing losses and “the financial crisis of 2007–08 … also known as the global financial crisis and the 2008 financial crisis, (it) is considered by many economists to have been the worst financial crises since the Great Depression of the 1930s.”

So, Trump’s meteoric rise is like mushrooms spawned in dark damp soil after the dews and the damps. He and Bernie Sanders run in an atmosphere in which being an outsider, especially as a politician, is considered by the American public as possessing the ultimate in political virtue. In this atmosphere, Trump has also exploded the bubble of every prediction that doomed him to defeat. Will he also defeat similar predictions spouting his defeat in the 2017 presidential venture? Especially since, on the Democratic side, his main opponent, Hillary Clinton, also has very high dislikes?

In an article by David Wright, CNN, ‘Poll: Trump, Clinton score historic unfavorable ratings’,

“On the Republican side, Trump scores a net negative of -33, with a favourable rating of 24% compared to 57% of voters who view him unfavorably. On the Democratic side, Clinton fares only slightly better with a net negative of -21, registering a 31% favorable rating and a 52% unfavorable rating, according to the poll.”

In addition, to many who are Republicans and in leadership positions, Trump is neither Republican nor Conservative. Among the arguments against him is his position on taxes, indicating his taxing off-shore deposits; taxation proposals even to the left of Hillary Clinton’s. In fact, he is considered by such individuals as George Will, Conservative syndicated writer and Pulitzer winner, to be a “Bloviating Ignoramus”. And to Paul Ryan, Conservative intellectual and Majority House leader in Congress, a ‘political arsonist’.

So, if these are the obvious sentiments used to describe Trump, what are some less obvious undercurrents which in my opinion serve to explain the rise of Donald Trump? Or what I call, the Donald Trump Phenomenon (the DTP)? I think that in the same way Sarah Palin was the Republican lightweight brought in to be a foil against Barack Obama’s first presidential elections running against John McCain, so is Trump also a foil used to overturn every semblance of Obama’s phenomenal rise and leadership. Call it the Barack Obama Phenomenon, or the (BOP). In short, Donald Trump’s Phenomenon, the DPT is a direct counter to what many Whites still see as the Barack Obama Phenomenon, the BOP.

Consider the following. Barack Obama will eventually be remembered in history as one of America’s great presidents. Yes, he has faltered in many ways which would have more specifically benefitted African-Americans. He is on track in his final years addressing such issues as prison reform, justice in policing, etc. and on the issue of housing, the recession threw African-Americans back into conditions reminiscent of the Jim Crow era.

However, he has generally brought back more confidence among Americans in employment, etc. There is still a lack of what most drives the U.S. economy: consumer spending. And in the same ways that the banking sectors were bailed out in the last recession, so too should student debts, rising in the trillions, have been addressed. In Obama’s defence, much of these policies and others were stymied deliberately by the Republicans in Washington and elsewhere.

In fact, the rise of Donald Trump is merely the visceral Frankenstein created in the racist, anti-Obama political and media labs of Republicans in Washington, and media houses such as Fox News.

Generally, the BOP is at the heart of the DTP. More specifically put, some Americans, many White blue-collar males, have not only lost ground with employment exported overseas in Trade deals made from Washington, they have also been ’reduced’ even more, with seeing a Black family in the White House. Barack Obama, a two-term president in what is ostensibly a post-racial America, riles some Americans into a sense of resentment and loss. In fact, no other president has had as many threats on his life and on his family’s as has he. For here, resident in the White House is not only a Black man as president of the USA, but also three generations of Black women: grandmother, mother, and daughters! And they’re not making beds, ironing clothes or serving tea. Moreover, Obama’s lifestyle is unlike the Black male stereotypes so expected by too many White and other Americans. He has one wife. With her, he has all his children—children doing well educationally and socially. In addition, is the obvious fact that he actually does love his Michelle adoringly, and fulsomely. Barack Obama as good father, adoring husband and President plus ultra is more than a disappointment. He stands a ramrod rebuke to the low-class expectations had of Black males. Unfortunately, too many other Black males, there and elsewhere fulfill these negative stereotypes.

Finally, is the rise of Donald Trump a modern-day Morality Tale? One in which the American Democratic System is revealed, in the same way as was the fairytale Emperor who wore no clothes? Or a kind of reversal of the ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ in which while base metals were turned into fine gold, except that now it is the ‘fine gold of democracy that is revealed as the base metal’ of incremental fascism, 21st century style?

Donald Trump claims that he’ll ‘Make America Great Again’. But is making America great again synonymous with making America a society more just? More socially responsible for its actions at home and abroad? More honourable in its role in world events? Not bullying the United Nations, and underfunding its agencies? Not abusing its military power as global caveats?

One of the earliest descriptions of American social practices being synonymous with America’s uses for its apple pies, was made by the Black Panther leader, Huey Newton. In this he compared America’s frequent identifying with its apple pies, with its equally frequent practices of violence against African-American communities. In short, it was comparing the frequency of apple pies on America’s dinner-tables with America’s equally predictable practicing violence against African-Americans: from lynchings to police shootings and acquittals; from imprisonment, unemployment and denials of voting rights, to poorly funded educational institutions and Black children drinking lead-poisoned water.

In conclusion, if the DTP is as American as its quintessential apple pie, will Trump’s making America Great Again, thereby also make Americans Hate Again?