They met for the first time at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Merlene Ottey was competing in her third Olympics while Jamaican sports administrator Don Anderson was making his Games’ debut as the administrative manager.

Handicapped by a hamstring and suffering from bronchitis, Ottey pulled out of the 100-metre sprint and was fourth in the 200-metre finals. It was the second time in seven Olympics appearances – Athens in 2004 is the other occasion – that she failed to win a medal.

Two years later at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, New Zealand, Ottey and Anderson cemented their relationship.

“I got to know her really well there,” Anderson told Share. “She was not fit and the Games were in February when no athlete is at top peak at that time of year.”

Persuaded to participate in the Games by the late Herb McKenley despite fitness concerns, Ottey won the sprint double.

“After the 200 finals, she had to get on a golf cart to be taken around the track for a victory lap,” recalled Anderson. “When I asked her what she would be doing between the end of the Commonwealth Games and the Barcelona Olympics two years away, she mentioned that she was seeing an Italian (two-time European indoor sprint champion Stefano Tilli). She also told me that while she was Jamaican and very patriotic to her country, she was going to run for Italy and Tilli wanted her to have a baby.”

Anderson suggested that Ottey should consider competing in Barcelona before raising a family.

“I told her she would be 32 at that time and she could have all the children she wanted after Barcelona,” he recounted. “She told me she would think about the advice I had given her.”

Ottey reeled off 56 straight 100-metre wins, breaking Germany’s Renate Stetcher’s record of 43 consecutive wins between 1970 and 1974 and was victorious 58 out of 61 times in 100- and 200-metre races between Auckland and the Barcelona Olympics.

To celebrate her outstanding achievements, late Prime Minister Michael Manley hosted a gala reception in Kingston.

“At the end of the formal proceedings, she spotted me in the audience and came over,” Anderson said. “She then proceeded to hug and thank me. When I asked why she was thanking me, her reply was, ‘Do you remember the conversation we had in Auckland about the baby? Well, I followed your advice’.”

Anderson was a management official for Jamaica at six Olympics Games from 1988 to 2008, the last three as Chef de Mission.

At the national trials for the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Peta-Gaye Dowdie won the 100-metre final ahead of Tayna Lawrence, Bev McDonald and Ottey. While the top three finishers automatically qualify for the Games, there is a provision that one of them could be replaced because of a loss of form that would deem that athlete non-competitive at the Olympics.

“Merlene was the best of the athletes,” Anderson said. “She was coming off a suspension and didn’t have more than two races under her belt. After the trials, she left with the understanding that she was going to be running in the 100-metre event at the Olympics. Other athletes, however, felt she shouldn’t run and there was division. I was in the middle.”

At the pre-Olympic camp in Brisbane, Anderson advised the Jamaican track delegation to settle the issue before the contingent arrived in Sydney.

“I knew the potential for disaster was there,” he said. They told me we had time, but I knew the situation was volatile and the issue should be resolved as soon as possible so the athletes could be at ease. I told them I didn’t care who run. I just wanted them to select the best three to compete for Jamaica and document the reasons for their selection because of the controversy.

“When they said Merlene was selected ahead of Dowdie, they explained the rationale. I told them it was clear to me as the manager that that decision could have been made two weeks ago. Dowdie’s form had substantially declined since the national trials and there was a suggestion she was carrying an injury that was confirmed some time later.”

The decision to select Ottey was met with hostility from some of the Jamaican athletes at the Games.

“Some of them gave interviews and they lambasted Merlene,” Anderson said. “The treatment was grossly unfair to the point of being disrespectful. She was called names that I can’t repeat. It was terrible for someone as decorated as she is and loyal to Jamaica. If you asked Merlene to carry the Jamaican flag, she would ask when the rehearsal is. She was terribly hurt by what took place in Sydney.”

Ottey won a bronze in the 100-metre final and was part of the 4×100-metre team that captured a silver medal.

RON FANFAIR