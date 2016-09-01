COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Tom Godfrey

The public backlash was quick and fierce against a Mississauga landlord who was outed within hours for trying to rent a basement apartment – to everyone except Blacks.

People started complaining and posting comments about the anti-Black landlord soon after an advertisement popped up on Kijiji for the rental – but not to Black residents – of a hard-to-find basement unit.

An investigation has been launched and charges may be laid against the landlord if it is found that the posting was a hate crime.

The listing that surprised many of us across the GTA and Canada was posted on August 21 and quickly pulled due to public ire. It was changed to exclude the original comment of “Black guys pls (sic) no call”.

The landlord has admitted to having problems previously with a Black tenant and wanted to avoid future incidents in the rental of his unit.

Lawyer and civil rights activist, Selwyn Pieters, called the anti-Black listing a serious public concern and warns that the landlord can get into trouble for alleged human rights offences.

“I’m very shocked that a person would actually blatantly post an ad saying they are providing a service to the public, but that service excludes Black men,” he said last week. Pieters has fought for many community residents who were victims of racial discrimination.

The anti-Black posting surfaces after a Toronto landlord was recently fined $10,000 and ordered to undergo sensitivity training by an Ontario Human Rights Tribunal for refusing to rent an apartment to a pregnant woman after being told that she was from the Caribbean.

That landlord was also ordered last July 29 to make a public apology to Roxanne Thomas, watch a five-part video on renting housing to the public and take an online sensitivity training course.

The decision stems from a successful complaint that was filed by Thomas, originally of St. Vincent & the Grenadines. She has been living in Canada since the age of 13.

Thomas testified that she was 19 years old and about seven months pregnant in March 2014 when she and her boyfriend were in search of an apartment. They found an affordable bachelor unit for $500 monthly on St. Clair Ave. E.

They were told they could view the unit but the landlord later hung up on her and told her it was rented after finding out she was from the Caribbean. Her boyfriend is Canadian.

Thomas had the courage to stand up for a wrong that was partially righted by the Tribunal.

However, some of the outrage against the Mississauga renter has since lessened after he apologized and said it was a mistake because he doesn’t speak English properly.

“This is a public interest issue where someone in Ontario is blatantly posting these ads,” said Pieters. “It is a cause for serious public concern.”

Even officials of Kijiji Canada take a hard line in these cases and have blocked the man from future posting as a result of this issue.

People are rightly sensitive and guarded about their rights and ethnicity and it does not take much of an event or bad judgment online to spark a discourse or public ire.

We in Ontario care about our rights and are always vigilant for possible abuses. It has been 72 years since this province became the first to adopt the Ontario Racial Discrimination Act to protect all residents.

Ontario in passing the Act in 1944 became the first province to respond to social changes that were taking place. The landmark legislation “prohibited the publication and display of any symbol, sign, or notice that expressed ethnic, racial, or religious discrimination”.

The Act was followed by other sweeping legislation made by governments over the years. It was used early on by the Supreme Court to throw out a controversial law in 1945 that prohibited the sale of land to Jewish people in Toronto.

Ironically, one year later in April 1946, slugger Jackie Robinson became the first Black major league baseball player when he signed up for the Montreal Royals.

And that’s another success story of working hard to overcome prejudice and discrimination.