By Pat Watson

Courage. That’s what Celina Caesar-Chavannes had by going public about experiencing periods of depression – the kind of depression that would have her going to hospital to seek relief.

Across this planet an estimated 121 million people live with some form of depression, but fewer than one in four get adequate treatment.

According to the World Health Organization, depression is the fourth leading cause of disability. By 2020, it could become the second leading cause of disability.

Women are almost twice as likely to experience depression as men. However, at least one U.S. study found that depression is higher among older immigrant males from the Caribbean, relative to the general population.

Depression also affects people in high-income countries more than in lower-income countries.

Most people will experience deep sadness during particular life events which may extend into depression. Loss of a loved one, extended periods of unemployment and divorce are among the life events that can result in what can be called situational depression.

Clinical depression is farther along the spectrum of the condition and would require medical intervention as well as counseling. But, again, access is not always available or adequate for many people.

Depression is not simply feeling sad. Telling a person with depression a joke to make her or him laugh is not going to break the symptoms. It may, in fact, surprise some people to know how common depression is among comedians.

Prolonged feelings of helplessness and being without hope, loss of appetite, low energy, chronic insomnia or oversleeping, anger, irritability, and even reckless behaviour are all symptoms. That includes self-medicating with alcohol or drugs in order to seek relief, often to the point of dependency on these substances.

Therefore, for someone in a high profile position as Caesar-Chavannes to put a public face on depression is a tremendous service to others living with the same condition, as well as to their families and loved ones.

There are levels of depression that people are now more willing to talk about as a result. Along those lines, a number of high profile individuals have been public about living with depression, including American superstars like singer Beyoncé and television mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Even so, with perhaps the exception of Margaret Trudeau, the mother of Canada’s current prime minister, some types of depression along the spectrum are still kept out of the headlines. In particular bi-polar affective disorder, which had in the past been referred to as manic depression, is not as frequently claimed on the public stage. Neither is schizophrenia, one of the least understood mental conditions.

Given the discomfort many experience when in proximity to people with depression, active addiction or any mental disorder along the spectrum, it still takes courage to step out in front and share the experience in a public way. The possibility of being stigmatized is very real.

The public challenge therefore, whether in the interest of the person experiencing depression or others who do not have the condition, is to develop a greater understanding of what it is and how to respond with care in this regard.

Thus, support groups provide tremendous benefit in understanding and coping with the condition, for those living with depression and those who are close to the person with depression.

For anyone seeking to locate a support or self-help group information can be found by calling the city’s 2-1-1 help line as a place to start.

Making the call to get help and support is doable. The hard part is finding the impetus to begin to get the needed help. By blogging and sharing her experience, Caesar-Chavannes has no doubt helped to open a door for others.

A note on records…

July and August 2016 have gone into the books as the hottest on record. We are now officially into autumn and still experiencing summertime temperatures. Something is definitely happening with the climate. A pattern of longer stretches of extreme cold and heat has been more common lately. We are indeed in changing times.

Pat Watson is the author of the e-book, In Through a Coloured Lens. Twitter @patprose.