An active steelplan player in his native Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Lennox Borel assumed that life was behind him when he arrived in Canada in 1960 to pursue post-secondary studies at the University of Toronto.

He was so wrong.

Just as the semester started, Borel and Nicholas Inniss – a bandleader and schoolmate at St. Mary’s College who went on to become a marketing manager at Angostura before passing away last August in the twin-island republic – launched Canada’s first steel orchestra.

Panniks, comprising T & T nationals studying at the U of T, lasted for just over a decade.

“There were no steelbands here at the time,” recalled Borel who was recognized with a Pan Pioneer Award last Saturday night at the Pan Arts Network Snowflakes on Steel winter concert. “I made the proposal to start the outfit and Nicholas was only too happy to be an ally.”

Using T & T’s Invaders Steel Orchestra guitars and bass, tenor bass and double second pans tuned by Emmanuel “Cobo Jack” Riley enabled the Caribbean students and their band to be a huge hit with Canadians.

“We played at all the fraternity houses on campus, there was a massive turnout for our 1962 show at the Canadian National Exhibition, we had a regular summer gig at the Muskoka Sands resort in Bracebridge and we went as far north as Timmins for a few winters to play at the Lions Club on Carnival Friday night,” Borel said. “We also did a lot of club gigs and patrons were surprised they didn’t see us using drugs or drinking heavily. We told them we were students and not entertainers. We were just playing pan on the side because we liked it and it offered us an opportunity to make some extra money to help with university tuition.”

The sweet sounds and pulsating rhythms of the steelpan, the only acoustic instrument to be invented in the 20th century, appealed to a wide variety of audiences.

“Every race and colour enjoyed the music and almost everywhere we went, Canadians, in particular, always requested we play Yellow Bird and Jamaica Farewell,” he said. “That was all they wanted to hear.”

Panniks also performed at a cocktail reception organized by the T & T High Commission in Ottawa to mark the country’s independence on August 31, 1962.

“That is an occasion I will never forget,” Borel said.

As part of the musical performance, high commissioner Wilfred Rose requested that the band play the T & T anthem.

“Of course it was new and none of us had heard it,” Borel said. “The high commissioner provided me with the music notation, but we couldn’t read music. We just played by ear. I went to a friend (Gretta Taylor graduated from U of T before returning to T & T to be the conductor and musical director of The Marionettes Chorale) who had a piano and she played the anthem for me. I listened to the melody, went into the pan yard and we arranged it and played it in a calypso tempo. Hearing it for the first time, the guests started to dance and I had to inform them it was the national anthem. I will always remember that funny moment.”

Starting with eight members, Panniks expanded to 10. With the exception of Borel and retired educator George Cornelius who lives in the Greater Toronto Area, the rest of the original members – Inniss, Pat Clarke, Gerald Fernandes, Vaughan Thomasos and former Port-of-Spain mayor Stephenson Sarjeant – are deceased.

“We were all friends and those who played before in Trinidad taught those who didn’t know how to play,” said Borel who did steel pan presentations in elementary and secondary schools in the GTA in the 1960s. “When guys graduated and returned to Trinidad, other students filled their spots.”

After he left the band in 1965, the name changed to Steltones before it became defunct a few years later.

As a teenager, Borel played the tenor pan and guitar with Demboys in Belmont, Blue Stars which he co-founded, Dixieland and Del Vikings Steel Orchestras.

“Pan back in those days was associated with the lower class and if the Roman Catholic priests at St. Mary’s found any of us in a pan yard, we would have been expelled,” he said. “If my late parents knew I was in a pan yard, I would have been in big trouble. When they sent me for piano lessons, I would divert and go to the pan yard. I couldn’t help it.”

Borel’s affinity for pan was matched by unbridled academic brilliance.

Graduating at age 16, he taught English, French, Spanish, Greek and Latin at his alma mater for three years and his students included the now retired Toronto school principal and superintendent Dr. Joel Ien, father of CTV Canada AM co-host Marci Ien who topped his class as an undergraduate and at Harvard University, lawyer and former T & T independent senator Martin Daly, eight-time T& T calypso monarch The Mighty Chalkdust and late scholar Dr. Tony Martin and Toronto musician and entrepreneur Dennis Renwick.

When the time came to choose a university to pursue post-secondary education, U of T was Borel’s choice.

“Most of my friends were at McGill, the University of British Columbia and the University of Manitoba,” he said. “After leaving high school, I was looking at McGill because I had an older sister (now deceased) living in Montreal attending that institution, and the University College of the West Indies (UCWI) in Jamaica. My parents’ preference was UCWI because it was close to home, but I had heard stories of students partying a lot while they were there. I assumed the atmosphere was not conducive to studying as it would be at a Canadian institution where, with nothing much to do during the winter, I could stay in my room and study.”

Accepted at McGill, Borel’s plans changed a year before he and good friend Pat Clarke – they had planned to go to the same university — travelled to Montreal.

“A report was issued by the T & T Ministry of Education saying that Trini students seeking to pursue higher education in Canada or the United States should check to ensure they are entering an accredited university,” he said. “The report also went on to say that the best university in Canada was U of T which I had never heard of before. At around the same time, Time magazine ran a story of the top seven universities in the world and U of T was the only Canadian one on the list. I told Pat if that is the case, that was where we were going. We both applied and were accepted.”

Borel arrived at U of T to find many Trinidadian and West Indian students on campus.

They included former T & T senator and cabinet minister Overand “Bunny” Padmore and the now retired professor Selwyn Ryan who taught at York University and Jamaicans Pat Terrelonge who was the founding director of the Jamaica Computer Society and Joan McConnell who – with her husband Peter – co-own Worthy Park Estate & Distillery in St. Catherine.

Unlike those who returned to their respective countries after graduating, Borel remained in Canada.

“My plan was to do an honours degree in French and Spanish and go back to St. Mary’s to resume my teaching career,” he said. “However, I went on to graduate school and Harvard University where my roommate, who was from Texas, was pursuing an MBA. I had never done any business courses before, so he invited me to one of his finance classes. I found the class interesting and on my return to Canada, I enrolled at the Rotman School of Management.”

After nearly two decades with the then Scarborough Board of Education where he rose to the position of principal, Borel – who earned five degrees at U of T and was the recipient of the 1988 Robert Hillmer Award presented to the top business studies teacher in the province – was an Ontario Institute for Studies in Education business professor for almost 20 years before retiring in 2009.

The author of several finance, accounting and information technology textbooks and Ontario Ministry of Education curriculum, Borel served as the Addiction Research Foundation director for four years up until 1998.

The father of two children and two grandchildren who played soccer at the U of T was also quite active outside the classroom.

He was the first president of the T & T Association of Toronto, a track & field, basketball and soccer coach, a mentor to inmates in penal institutions across the province, a three-time Caribbean Cultural Committee board member and a mas, pan, soca and calypso judge.

For the last 12 years, he has been the Organization of Calypso Performing Artists soca monarch final head judge.

By RON FANFAIR