Admin Wednesday October 03 2012 in Caribbean ByWednesday October 03 2012 in

COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

(No Ratings Yet) Loading ... Loading ...

KINGSTON: Hungarian drug distribution company, Medimpex, has been granted exclusive rights to import and sell Vidatox, a drug developed in Cuba used to treat cancer, to retailers in Jamaica.

According to Cuban scientists, the benefits of the homeopathic drug, Vidatox 30 CH, has raised life expectancy and quality of life in a group of patients undergoing cancer therapy.

Vidatox is already being used in Asia, Europe, North, South and Central America. Medimpex signed a contract with Cuban company Labiofam last month. The first shipment is on its way to Jamaica, said Medimpex Managing Director, Laszlo Bakon.

“We see a huge potential for the drug in Jamaica, because cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Jamaica and other countries of the world.

“The demand is definitely there. We have held meetings with oncologists in Jamaica and the feedback from them and the rest of the market is good. It is a unique cancer treatment,” said Bakon.

During the recent Labiofam International Congress in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Eva Solomon, head of the Cancer Control Group, said the drug was administered to 845 people with advanced cancer in their breast, lungs, colons, prostate and cervix, with favourable results.

The drug is administered in five sublingual drops every 12 hours, and after six months, 87 per cent of patients improved their appetite and stopped taking morphine after experiencing relief from pain, said a researcher at the Labiofam Business Group, which develops the product obtained from the venom of the Rhopalurus junceus scorpion.

Vidatox also reduces swelling and improves overall mental and emotional conditions of patients and families, he stressed.