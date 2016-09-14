COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Patrick Hunter

By PATRICK HUNTER

I have been, and continue to be, a strong supporter of the United Nations. With all its faults, and there are many, it provides a context and opportunity to try and correct some of the really bad historical things, and the emerging issues. In truth, it has not always done well – but much of its shortcomings, particularly in the area of maintaining the peace – is more a failure of the antiquated Security Council. And that problem lies largely with its permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Nevertheless, Canada has played an important part in the United Nations over the years and we have always beaten our chest as one of the more solid performers in peacekeeping roles around the globe. Prime Minister Trudeau has since indicated that he wants Canada to return to being an important contributor to the United Nations, a relationship that has suffered under the Harper Conservatives. One reasoning for that change is that Canada was snubbed in its attempt to get a seat on the Security Council – one of the 10 non-permanent memberships of the Council that is open regionally for a two-year term.

Trudeau has indicated that he wants Canada to have a seat the next time the opportunity comes around and so the campaign and the lobbying has essentially begun to fulfill that goal.

One of the avenues for this achievement is through Canada’s recent pledge of 600 members of the military to function in the role of part of an international peacekeeping team.

Peacekeeping has changed over the past few years. It probably started going downhill with the failure of the peacekeeping force to act during the Rwanda crisis. The failure to do anything to stop the massacre and the subsequent criticisms from people like General Romeo Dallaire pushed the idea of peacekeeping into the non-confidence category.

Peacekeeping forces sponsored by the UN and the African Union have not had much success in keeping the peace in Africa where they have been used more significantly in the past few years.

Then, there is Haiti. They brought cholera to a nation that was desperately trying to rise from the ravages of a very destructive earthquake. The UN denied this at first, but has since been forced to take responsibility.

On top of that, there have been continuous reports of rape and other abuses carried out by peacekeeping troops, both in Haiti and in Africa.

So, all this would hasten anyone to say: “stick a pin” and let us review what peacekeeping is all about today.

Among the hotspots in the world today are Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan – the list is long. There have been talk of truces in many of these hotspots and when they have gone into effect, they last essentially for a few hours before becoming enflamed again. You cannot put peacekeepers into these situations – at least not until there is firm evidence of a long-lasting peace attempt. It would be, to say the least, very dangerous.

The role of the peacekeepers would be to act as a buffer between the warring sides. They would portray a symbol of neutrality – not favouring one side over the other. That would be for the political negotiations to decide what is best for the country or countries at war with each other. They would be minimally armed with the intention that they would fire only in self-defense. If things got out of hand, they would be withdrawn. And it is partly that sense of neutrality that stymied any action to interdict in the Rwandan genocide.

When the government announced the peacekeeping contingent pledge, the question that emerged was where would these troops serve? It is a question that has been left unanswered.

Of course, also in the deliberations there has to be an understanding that the nature of warring factions has changed. No longer are they among nation states – or rarely. They are frequently between tribes and now between religious sects.

Access to home-made weapons and the dangers that are implied are also part of the equation. All of this would suggest that if we thought peacekeeping was dangerous before, it has surpassed that margin now.

All this is to say, that while I still support the idea of the UN and its role in sponsoring peacekeeping operations, one hopes that great care will be given in agreeing on clear operational limits and guidelines, including rules that strongly protect the civilian population from abuse.

Canada’s Defence Minister, Harjit Sarjjin, appears to recognize these challenges: “Conflicts today are more complex than ever before and we’re serious about being part of the solution – that’s the reason we’re bringing our resources and skills to the table. I’m confident that our unique whole-of-government approach will make tangible contributions to peace support operations around the world.”

Let’s see what happens.

Email: patrick.hunter11@gmail.com /Twitter: @pghntr