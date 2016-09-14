COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Tom Godfrey

Conservative Party leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch first tried and failed to introduce a “snitch line” for people to report barbaric cultural practices, so she is now pushing to have all new immigrants screened for “anti-Canadian values”.

Leitch wants all newcomers travelling here to be interviewed by cultural cops abroad, who will decide if they qualify for a visa because they will make good democracy-loving hockey-playing Canadians.

As expected, she has since been fending off heated criticism from immigrants and other groups for her polarizing views of our pluralistic and inclusive society. Many claim she is antiquated and a holdover from the 1950s, when people were searching for Communists.

A former emergency room doctor, Leitch is pandering to fellow Conservatives, many who are in favour of screening immigrants. Leitch knows her base, since she was a loyal foot soldier for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and ended up doing a lot of his dirty work.

She and then Public Safety Minister Chris Alexander last year unveiled a much-mocked “tip line” to the RCMP where Canadians could report “barbaric cultural practices”. This “snitch line,” as it came to be known, had the exact opposite effect from what Conservatives wanted it to have: it drove immigrant voters straight into the fold of Justin Trudeau.

Many will remember that, prior to the insensitive comments, the Harper Conservatives had the support and vote of more than 60 per cent of immigrants and newcomers to Canada. They quickly left in droves to join the Trudeau Liberals.

Leitch, who is the MP for Simcoe-Grey, was less-than-stellar in roles as Minister of Labour and Minister for the Status of Women under Harper. I have interviewed her several times and once followed her in a tour of Toronto film and TV production facilities.

She still performs surgery, is articulate, smart as a whip and never veers from the approved script or party line.

In 2014, she announced a $25-million effort to cease violence against aboriginal women and girls, but failed to launch an inquiry into the deaths and disappearances of more than 1,200 of them.

She has been criss-crossing the country trying to win the Tory leadership, now held by interim leader, Rona Ambrose, who opposes the screening of immigrants.

Leitch’s phone lines began lighting up several weeks ago after she e-mailed a survey to supporters that included a question about whether the federal government should screen potential immigrants and refugees for “anti-Canadian values”.

She outraged many Canadians, who were already bothered by her plan for a snitch line and for singling out immigrants and refugees.

“This is about protecting Canadian values and people that believe that women are property, that they can be beaten and bought or sold, or believe that gays or lesbians should be stoned because of who they love, don’t share in my opinion, basic Canadian values,” Leitch said in an interview.

Her Facebook page is filled with bitter comments from Canadians who do not agree with her picking on powerless newcomers.

Ontario MP Michael Chong was the first to weigh in accusing Leitch of engaging in “dog-whistle politics”, the use of code words that go unheard or unremarked by most people but which convey a particular – usually nasty, racially tinged – message to a target audience.

“There is no point to this other than Leitch’s narrow minded bigotry,” wrote Nadine Lumley.

Mark Gilroy, of Alberta, said Leitch’s comments smacks of bigotry.

“What does skin colour have to do with values?” he asked.

Mike Uhrig asked if “the many Canadians who are racist should be deported”.

Still, many loyal Conservatives welcomed her comments claiming that it is about time that someone stood up for Canadians.

“You have no idea how many Canadians are fully behind you,” Sam told Leitch. “We are getting tired of losing everything to please newcomers.”

These sentiments are hurtful and divide our communities. Leitch and others have to be reminded that no one can pretend to be God and tell us what or who is a Canadian.