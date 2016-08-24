COMMENTS (1) Loading ... Loading ...



By Murphy Browne

By MURPHY BROWNE (Abena Agbetu)

On August 25, 1925, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and Maids (BSCP) was founded and became the first national union for African-American workers. The BSCP elected African-American labour and civil rights activist, Asa Philip Randolph, as their leader.

The action on August 25, 1925 was revolutionary for African-Americans in the first quarter of the 20th century as it was the era of legal segregation when African-Americans had no civil rights. In spite of threats of dismissal from their employer (the Pullman Company) and the company’s refusal to bargain with BSCP members, the workers persevered with their organizing.

The fear of being unemployed at first made it difficult to attract members. The Pullman Company was a powerful opponent, skilled at “divide and conquer” tactics. At first the Pullman Company ignored the fledgling union but later began taking them seriously enough to attempt sabotage. They attacked the character of Randolph who was the public face of the BSCP. Randolph was accused by the Pullman Company of being a dangerous radical, a Communist and atheist.

The Pullman Company in their divide and conquer tactics after accusing Randolph of being an atheist began making contributions to African-American churches and taking out advertisements in African-American newspapers. Editorials condemning the BSCP began to appear in African-American newspapers that ran full-page advertisements for the Pullman Company. Fortunately Randolph had access to media as a writer for The Messenger, an African-American magazine. Randolph was co-founder and co-editor of The Messenger, which had been established in 1917.

Randolph used his journalism skills to counter the negative editorials in the Chicago Defender which was the most read African-American newspaper, terming it the “Chicago Surrender” and the “World’s Greatest Weakly”. Randolph also exposed another Chicago newspaper, the Chicago Whip, masquerading as an African-American newspaper when in reality it was owned by Daniel J. Schuyler, a White man who was a lawyer for the Pullman Company. In an article published in The New York Age on Saturday, May 1, 1926 it was reported that Emanuel Celler, a Representative from New York, said in the House of Representatives: “Every attempt made by porters to organize has met with an avalanche of Pullman funds to thwart their efforts. Negro publications have been subsidized; Negro pulpits have been bought.” The Pullman Company even tried to bribe Randolph’s partner and co-founder of The Messenger magazine.

On August 25, 1925 at the inaugural meeting, held at the Imperial Lodge of Elks at 160 West 129th Street, in Harlem (between Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard) that launched the BSCP, of the 500 African-Americans who attended Randolph suspected that not everyone was there to join the union. The Amsterdam News (African-American newspaper founded December 4, 1909) reported: “the greatest labor mass meeting ever held of, for and by Negro working men”.

Randolph recalled later: “I told the men I didn’t want one porter to open his mouth in the meeting, lest the stool pigeons reported them. So I ran the whole meeting myself. I told them I would now give the invocation, and I gave it. I told them I was going to sing the Brotherhood’s song, ‘Hold the Fort,’ and I sang it. At the end of the meeting, I moved the vote of thanks, said the benediction and told everyone to go home and not hold any discussions on the street corners.”

The next day, more than 200 porters came to the office of Randolph’s publication, The Messenger to sign up. The BSCP continued to grow and two years after its founding boasted 7,000 members.

The history of the Pullman Company began with White American entrepreneur George Mortimer Pullman who began building and operating sleeping cars on trains in 1859. Pullman was not the first with this idea, sleeping cars were introduced in 1838, providing “hotel” sleeping accommodations on overnight passenger trains. Pullman expanded his company by adding to the number of sleeping cars and won contracts with several railroads. The name Pullman eventually became synonymous with sleeping cars on American railroads. He opened the Pullman Palace Car Company in 1867 to build railroad passenger cars that offered not only comfortable but luxurious long-distance travel.

Pullman took advantage of newly-freed African-American men from southern states as porters on his passenger cars. During its early years the Pullman Company paid porters no wages and their only earnings were tips. The BSCP’s publication, The Messenger, reported in 1926 that a porter’s annual pay was only $810 and even with tips that averaged $600 annually African-American men who worked as Pullman porters were woefully underpaid. At the time the U.S. government estimated that an average American family required an annual income of $2,088 to stay above the poverty line.

Railway sleeping cars were introduced to Canada in the 1870s by the Pullman Palace Car Company and just as in the USA the Sleeping Car Porters in Canada were African Canadians and were barred from employment in other positions with the company. In 1942, The BSCP established divisions in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg (and later Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver) and on May 18, 1945 it signed its first collective agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR). With this agreement, the working conditions of the porters improved. As unionized workers the porters were able to bargain for better wages and other benefits. As in the USA the BSCP contract with CPR marked the first time that a trade union organized by and for African Canadian men signed an agreement with a Canadian company.

The BSCP was organized in Canada during the Second World War but from the 1960s with changes in the travel industry, the railways were employing fewer sleeping car porters. As we approach Labour Day which this year is on Monday September 6, it is important to remember those who came before us, who struggled under very trying circumstances to make a living, maintain their dignity and continue fighting for their rights in spite of threats and even physical violence.

During a time when Africans in North America experienced harsh, blatant anti-African racism in their workplaces, they unionized and improved their working conditions. The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters led the way and inspired many other groups. In 1999, Heritage Canada unveiled a plaque at Windsor Station, Montréal, Quebec, to honour the sleeping car porters.

