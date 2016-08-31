Admin Wednesday August 31 2016 in News ByWednesday August 31 2016 in

By TOM GODFREY

More calls are being made for a review or disbanding of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for its alleged mishandling of the police shooting death of yet another young Black man.

An entrance to the SIU office in Mississauga was blocked to traffic for several hours last week as members of Black Lives Matter-Toronto (BLM-TO) held a noisy protest into the probe of Abdirahman Abdi, who was shot and killed by Ottawa police.

The group draped a long blue banner with its name across the SIU’s driveway and marked their demands in chalk on the sidewalk and roadway in front of the building.

This is the third protest by the group in support of Abdi and his family. They want all information collected by the SIU on the Somali-born immigrant to be publicly released and that charges be laid against two Ottawa officers who they claim were responsible for his death.

Abdi, 37, who had a “mental capacity issue”, died following a violent confrontation with police officers, who were responding to a public mischief issue.

Witnesses said he never had a chance since pepper spray and a baton were used against him during the confrontation. He died July 25 at an Ottawa hospital.

“We coming for that justice for Brother Abdi,” BLM-TO said in a statement. “And we’re gonna bring our bliggity Blackness right to the doorstep of the failed SIU.”

BLM-TO also held similar rallies last Wednesday to protest the police killings of Black men in Ottawa, Vancouver, Edmonton, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Kitchener, Thunder Bay and Sudbury.

“It’s been 20 years of business as usual at the SIU. And in those 20 years, the SIU has protected police in over 95 per cent of the cases it investigates,” said BLM Toronto co-founder, Sandy Hudson. “We’re bringing the names of the victims of police violence and SIU incompetence to their front door,” she said in a statement.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau has said his officers were responding to multiple 911 calls regarding “multiple assaults” at a local business. He said after trying to make an arrest, officers chased Abdi on foot.

Shortly afterward, the SIU said, there was a “confrontation” outside the apartment building down the street, where Abdi lived with his family, and he suffered medical distress.

In a statement about the most recent demonstration, the SIU said “all Canadians enjoy the right to protest and express their opinions in a peaceful manner”.

Spokesman Jason Gennaro said that the investigation is not finished.

“At the conclusion of every investigation, the Director determines whether there are grounds to lay a charge,” he said. “Where those grounds exist, a charge is laid and referred to the Crown Law Office of the Ministry of the Attorney General for prosecution.”

The group is also protesting the SIU handling of the case of Andrew Loku, a mentally challenged man from South Sudan, who was shot and killed by Toronto Police in a home for the mentally challenged in 2015.

BLM-TO want the officers who killed Loku to be charged and that all documents in that case be released. Again the SIU recommended that no charges be laid against police.

They are also demanding charges be laid against Peel Regional Police for the September 2014 killing of Jermaine Carby, 33, who was a passenger in a black Jetta that was pulled over by police in which there was an altercation.

And they are seeking charges against Peel officers for the March 2015 killing of Marc Ekamba-Boekwa, 22, who was shot in Mississauga by three officers who fired 19 bullets.

Ekamba-Boekwa was hit by 11 shots and the SIU later ruled he was advancing on police with a kitchen knife with a 6-inch blade. No charges were laid against the three officers by the SIU.

The SIU in that case cleared the three officers of any wrongdoing and ruled the shooting was justified.