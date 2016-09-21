Admin Wednesday September 21 2016 in News ByWednesday September 21 2016 in

By RON FANFAIR

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is a significant monument to constitutional decolonization and self-belief within the region, suggests renowned Barbadian lawyer, Sir Trevor Carmichael.

Like most of the British Commonwealth, the Privy Council was the final court of appeal in most Caribbean countries since 1833 prior to the establishment of the CCJ 15 years ago as the final appellate court.

“One of the special powers of the CCJ is the authority to decide on references in respect of the removal of Barbadian judges from their office, a right which previously had been vested in the Privy Council,” Sir Trevor said during a lecture in Toronto last week to coincide with the Eastern Caribbean country’s 50th independence anniversary.

Barbados, which celebrates its golden jubilee anniversary on November 30, was the first Caribbean country to sign on to the CCJ in 2005.

“The court is actively used by Barbados and its decisions are very capably and speedily handled by a cadre of judges who can match the best in any comparable tribunal internationally,” said Sir Trevor who pioneered the development of Barbados’ international business sector, domestic and international charities and environmental law.

The keynote speaker on two occasions at the Canadian Condominium Institute’s annual meetings in Toronto, Sir Trevor shared some thoughts on Barbados constitution and how it shaped the country’s national identity.

The original constitution agreed on in 1966 heralded the country’s independence.

“There was vast disagreement at that constitutional conference and some people, not necessarily with a cynical view, would say that it was a blustering type of disagreement because at the core of the discord was always an effort to limit the powers of the government,” he said. “You have to remember that Errol Barrow was supposed to be the raging dictator.

“The differing views on the future shape of the constitution, in my view reflected in large measure the ideological make-up of the three parties and the social configuration of Barbadian society which they represented. Don’t ever fool yourselves that the political parties in Barbados are ideologically the same. That’s erroneous and when we have true scholarship that will be disproved.”

Sir Trevor claims the opposition was essentially reactive although they espoused independence within a larger Eastern Caribbean framework.

“The opposition had not mentally grappled with independence in a true nationalist vein,” he said. “It is therefore no surprise that this reactive posture was translated into a fear of Barrow as one whose motive for independence was one of imposing a totalitarian regime. Whether this stated and recurring view may have started as one to gain some political advantage, we are not quite sure, yet it assumed an orthodoxy which continued with even greater force post-independence into 1974 when the first major constitutional changes occurred.”

The Barbados Independence Celebration committee and the Democratic Labour Party Canadian chapter collaborated to host the lecture.