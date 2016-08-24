COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Patrick Hunter

Are you, like me, suffering withdrawal symptoms after the intense period of Olympic watching? I hardly paid attention to the crazy presidential campaign in the United States, the state of politics in Canada and all the other things that cause frustration – well, except for when racism crept into the Olympics.

It is hard not to react to the treatment of Gabby Douglas, the young African-American gymnast, who has been virtually lynched on social media because she did not put her hand over her heart during the playing of the U.S. national anthem. Can you imagine if Simone Biles had not done as well as she did, even though they tried to rock her world with discussions about her parentage? Oh, I suppose I don’t have to mention the willingness to pardon the lying White swimmers.

Congratulations are definitely in order for the Canadian team on their performances. It is hard not to mention the names of Penny Oleksiak and Andre De Grasse for their outstanding individual performances, as well as their respective relay performances. The nature of their sport and outstanding successes made them stand out among their compatriots, but does not diminish the accomplishments of the entire Canadian team.

Of course, as a Jamaican-born, I cannot ignore the remarkable achievements of the Jamaican team as well, including the relatively unknown Usain Bolt. Talk about super heroes.

It was good to see also the remarkable performances of athletes from other Caribbean nations qualifying in not just track and field but other sports as well. That is very encouraging.

Obviously there are political issues around the Rio Olympics that cannot, and should not, be ignored. A few of the stories came through – the removal of people from their homes to make way for the Olympics; the costs, and the impact overall on the Brazilian economy.

The Zika virus scare forced not only many athletes to stay away, but certainly had an impact on attendance as there were a lot of empty seats. Curiously enough, many of the reports I saw that pointed to the empty seats, gave no real sense of the impact of the Zika scare but instead focused on the inability of Brazilians to afford the entrance fees. In previous Olympic Games, it was not unusual for very large contingents of foreigners to attend to support their teams. Given that these Games were a South American first, there would have been an expectation of high attendance.

In four years, the scene shifts to Tokyo. At that time, we will be monitoring to see the new sport stars who will emerge. Will De Grasse emerge as the successor not only to Donovan Bailey as a Canadian world record holder, but to Usain Bolt as a triple gold threat?

Four years from now we will be coming to the end of the first term of the president of the United States who will be elected this fall. Canada will have gone through another general election. The UK will no doubt have left the European Union and Theresa May may or may not be the UK’s prime minister. And the list of leaders all over the world, including the Secretary General of the United Nations, will have undergone changes. There is no question that there will be significant changes in the world’s political systems. The question: How much will they have changed by then and what kind of impact or repercussions will ensue?

But before you start feeling depressed, think. This kind of uncertainty is what we live with from day to day. Notwithstanding the enormous costs – both socially and economically – events like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup provide a period to re-direct our anxieties about the world’s conditions and our personal circumstances. They are like a cup of tea on a warm breezy evening watching the sunset on the horizon of the Caribbean Sea.

As I am preparing this column, the Prime Minister of Canada and his Cabinet are meeting in Sudbury to plan their program for the resumption of Parliament. One of the agenda items that stand out, according to the PM, is the relationship with the United States. The Obama era is about to end, and we are aghast at what the current campaign to replace him has so far produced.

Canada has undertaken to try reconciliation with the Indigenous peoples. In the United States the teeth of racism have been bared. This is not to suggest that Canada’s racism problem is any better. But the vision caused by the emergence and prominence of Donald Trump and his “anti-political correctness” campaign is – in an understatement – troubling.

Frankly, we can only hope that Mr. Trump and the Republican Party get what they deserve: a significant defeat.

Back to reality.

