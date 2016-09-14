COMMENTS (No Ratings Yet)

By Murphy Browne

By MURPHY BROWNE (Abena Agbetu)

“A Negro mother wept in the street Sunday morning in front of a Baptist Church in Birmingham. In her hand she held a shoe, one shoe, from the foot of her dead child. We hold that shoe with her.

Every one of us in the White South holds that small shoe in his hand.

It is too late to blame the sick criminals who handled the dynamite. The FBI and the police can deal with that kind. The charge against them is simple. They killed four children.

Only we can trace the truth, Southerner – you and I. We broke those children’s bodies.

We watched the stage set without staying it. We listened to the prologue unbestirred. We saw the curtain opening with disinterest. We have heard the play.”

Excerpt from article “A Flower for the Graves”, written by Eugene Patterson, then editor of the Atlanta Constitution, published on September 16, 1963.

On Sunday, September 15, 1963 one of America’s most vicious White supremacist acts of terror/hate crimes was carried out against African-Americans in Birmingham, Alabama. Christian White men bombed the Sixteenth Street Baptist church in Birmingham, Alabama. The bomb blast killed four African-American girls, aged 11 to 14. They were Addie Mae Collins, 14; Denise McNair, 11; Carole Robertson, 14; and Cynthia Wesley, 14. Twenty other African-Americans (men, women and children) were seriously injured.

On September 16, 1963 White journalist Eugene Patterson, then editor of the Atlanta Constitution, published “A Flower for the Graves”. White America was so impressed by the article written by a White southerner in the wake of the terrorist White supremacist act of killing four African-American children and maiming many others that Walter Cronkite asked Patterson to read it on the CBS Evening News. While thousands of African-Americans were mourning, a White man was being glorified for writing a “heart wrenching” piece about the bombing. Reminiscent of the British government and monarchy lauding itself for almost an entire year (2007-2008) for ending the slave trade in 1807 (which netted a fortune for White people in Britain). Britain did not end slavery until August 1, 1838.

On September 18, 1963 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a powerful eulogy entitled “Eulogy for the Martyred Children” (http://kingencyclopedia.stanford.edu/encyclopedia/documentsentry/doc_eulogy_for_the_martyred_children/):

“These children — unoffending, innocent, and beautiful — were the victims of one of the most vicious and tragic crimes ever perpetrated against humanity. And yet they died nobly. They are the martyred heroines of a holy crusade for freedom and human dignity. And so this afternoon in a real sense they have something to say to each of us in their death.”

Dr. King’s powerful eulogy for the four African-American children killed in the White Christian terror attack on the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church did not earn him a spot on the CBS Evening News as a guest of Walter Cronkite as the White author of the article “A Flower for the Graves”.

White people would follow Eugene Patterson’s example and receive much praise, including White journalist Diane McWhorter who authored Carry Me Home: Birmingham, Alabama: the Climactic Battle of the Civil Rights Revolution, published in 2001. The author and the book were described as “A daughter of Birmingham’s White elite explores the causes of the city’s civil rights violence in the summer of 1963”. McWorther won the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize and the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction for Carry Me Home: Birmingham, Alabama. Although there is some history included the almost 700-page book is an interesting read told from the perspective of a White woman who was an onlooker at the Civil Rights Movement from her privileged position.

Birmingham, Alabama was one of the most segregated cities in the southern United States in 1963 with some of the most vicious White supremacists who regularly raped, maimed and lynched African-Americans. The city was nicknamed “Bombingham” because of the many “unsolved” bombings of African-American homes and meeting places during the Civil Rights Movement.

On September 15, 2013 speaking in Oakland, California at an event organized by the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University School of Law (www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1gE07gpjQA) Dr. Angela Davis said: “And remembering and paying tribute to this tragic event, let us not pretend that we are simultaneously celebrating the end of racist violence and the triumph of democracy. Let us also not labor under the illusion that this church bombing was an anomaly. We know that Robert Chambliss, who was eventually convicted of carrying out the bombing, along with three others – we know that he had been responsible for bombing Black homes and churches over so many years. As a matter of fact, during the eight years prior to the church bombing, there had been 21 bombings in Birmingham. This man’s nickname was ‘Dynamite Bob’. He was known in White communities, you know, talking about terrorism. And I want to emphasize the importance of understanding how much terrorism, racist terrorism, has shaped the history of this country. And there are lessons we need to learn from that.”

The historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church (founded as the First Colored Baptist Church of Birmingham in 1873) was used for Civil Rights activities in 1963. It was the location where African-American children (as young as eight years old) who took part in the Children’s Crusade of 1963 had been organized by Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) Director of Direct Action, James Bevel. On May 2, 1963 more than 1,000 African-American students gathered at the Church and marched to downtown Birmingham to protest segregation. The children were brutalized by White police and approximately 600 were arrested on the first day. The Children’s Crusade continued until May 5. These highly publicized demonstrations led to an agreement on May 8 between Birmingham’s business leaders and the SCLC to integrate schools and public facilities in the city within 90 days.

The concessions from Birmingham’s leaders to some of the demands were met with vicious White resistance. Following the September 4 integration of public schools, three bombs were detonated in Birmingham. Other acts of violence followed and several Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members publicly expressed their opposition to integration. The Sixteenth Street Baptist church was also used as a meeting place for Civil Rights leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph David Abernathy and Fred Shuttlesworth. The Church was the base for the SCLC and the Congress on Racial Equality’s (CORE) organizing campaign to register African-Americans to vote in Birmingham.

The Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, as a popular meeting place for civil rights activists, was a target for White supremacists who knew that attacking the church would be a major blow to the African-American community. Like any terrorist group the KKK wanted to produce widespread fear in the African-American community and discourage them from trying to gain their Human Rights as American citizens. It would be a mistake to think that only rabid racists, White supremacists and KKK members were involved in the effort to deny African-Americans their Human and Civil Rights. Other Christian White people living in Alabama and elsewhere in the USA thought that African-Americans either did not deserve to be treated as human beings or that they wanted “too much too soon”.

On Good Friday, April 12, 1963, Dr. King, Ralph Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth and many other African-Americans were brutally arrested in Birmingham, Alabama. While in jail Dr. King wrote “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” in response to an open letter written by eight White religious leaders (Bishop C.C.J. Carpenter, Bishop Joseph A. Durick, Rabbi Hilton L. Grafman, Bishop Paul Hardin, Bishop Holan B. Harmon, the Reverend George M. Murray, the Reverend Edward V. Ramage and the Reverend Earl Stallings) published on April 12, 1963, condemning King’s activism and leadership role in the Civil Rights struggle.

King wrote in part: “You deplore the demonstrations taking place in Birmingham. But your statement, I am sorry to say, fails to express a similar concern for the conditions that brought about the demonstrations. It is unfortunate that demonstrations are taking place in Birmingham, but it is even more unfortunate that the city’s White power structure left the Negro community with no alternative. We have waited for more than 340 years for our constitutional and God-given rights. Perhaps it is easy for those who have never felt the stinging darts of segregation to say, ‘Wait’. But when you have seen vicious mobs lynch your mothers and fathers at will and drown your sisters and brothers at whim; when you have seen hate-filled policemen curse, kick and even kill your Black brothers and sisters; when you see the vast majority of your 20 million Negro brothers smothering in an airtight cage of poverty in the midst of an affluent society – then you will understand why we find it difficult to wait. There comes a time when the cup of endurance runs over and men are no longer willing to be plunged into the abyss of despair.”

Fifty-three years later, Dr. King’s words remain relevant to some degree as African-Americans are seemingly slaughtered at will by armed White Americans who suffer no consequences. African-Americans who dare speak out are vilified in the White media. Some of the names and organizations that have been doing the rounds and suffering the consequences in the past year include Beyoncé, Colin Kaepernick and Jesse Williams and Black Lives Matter.

